Emergency services are attending a two-truck crash near Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said the road near the State Highway 36 and Jackson Rd intersection was blocked after the crash just after 9.30am.

One person has injuries.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two trucks from Rotorua were at the scene and Hato Hone St John had also been called.