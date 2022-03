SH35 TIROHANGA - 6:40PM

Due to a serious crash #SH35 (Pacific Coast Hwy) is closed near Beach Rd in Tirohanga. Follow directions of emergency services on-site and expect delays. All future updates for this incident can be found here: https://t.co/QYpVWOun4P. ^MF pic.twitter.com/fUOWyXkypk