State Highway 1 between Tūrangi and Waiouru – the Desert Road – will be shut for around two months for repairs.
A New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) spokesperson said it was one of the most challenging sections of a “huge maintenance programme” along SH1 from Tīrau to Waiouru.
“The alpine environment and potential for a cold snap mean we need to do this closure in the peak summer months,” the spokesperson said. “We need a minimum ground temperature of 13C to carry out pavement works.”
“While the road is closed, we’ll be rebuilding or repairing almost 16 lane kilometres and replacing the deck on the Mangatoetoenui Bridge, which is around 23km south of Rangipo.”
The road will be closed from January 6 until the end of February. Dave Hoskin Transport manager Darrell Hoskin said he was surprised by NZTA’s announcement.