Staff threatened with hammer during robbery at Ngongotahā bar

Police at the Ngongotaha Tavern this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police are investigating reports of a robbery at a Rotorua bar.

A police spokesman said police received reports of a robbery at the Ngongotahā Tavern about 10.20am.

Ngongotahā Tavern manager Harneet Singh said one of his staff members had just opened the bar when two men, with their faces fully covered, entered.

The men threatened the staff member with a hammer before helping themselves to money from the cash register.

"They got the money and went through the back door so they may be local because they knew the place," he said.

Singh said the staff member involved was shaken by the incident but unharmed.

His advice to staff in these situations was to do what the thieves asked.

"Money is nothing in front of someone's life. It is quite scary," he said.

Police were on the scene making inquiries.

A police dog unit was also on scene.

No other details were available at this time.

No arrests have been made in relation to the robbery.