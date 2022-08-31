Taupō boy Connor Campbell, 14, is the current New Zealand Golden Gloves champion and the National Junior title holder for the open 60 kg category. Photo / Rachel Canning

A young Taupō boxer had an outstanding result at the biggest amateur boxing tournament in Australasia.

Current NZ Golden Gloves champion and National Junior title holder for the open 60kg category, Connor Campbell, 14, this month competed in the Australian Golden Gloves competition in Queensland. In a split decision, he came second to the winner Livai Savuro, 16, who fights for The Rebels Boxing Club in Queensland.

Connor trains at Nuki's Boxing Gym in Taupō and is trained by Powell Marshall. He's been boxing since he was 7 years old, started competing when he was 10, and then had 12 fights without a loss. He's been the New Zealand Golden Gloves champion for his age and weight group for the past three years.

His father Justin Campbell says he has run out of competition in his age group in New Zealand and Australia and has had to fight older boys, or gain weight to go up a range, and recently fought as a cadet at the NZ nationals.

"If he didn't go up, there was no one in New Zealand who was going to fight him in the weight division he is in," Justin says.

Justin has a background in karate and Connor's older brother Cole is a keen boxer.

Connor puts his success down to natural fitness, being determined to win, and the enjoyment of competing with Cole.

"The second I turn 18 I want to turn professional. I want to make a career out of boxing," Connor says.

Powell was unable to go with Connor to Australia, so boxing coach

Kyle Merewether trained Connor for the event. His pre-fight training schedule was Monday and Wednesday: 5km run and weight training, Tuesday: 1.5 hours boxing, Thursday: 5km run and 1.5 hours boxing, Friday and Sunday: 5km run, Saturday: sprint work.

"I would wake up to a text from Kyle saying "you better have gone for a run"," Connor says.

Connor Campbell (left) training with boxing coach Kyle Merewether (right). Photo / Supplied

In his career so far, Connor has had 28 bouts, six losses, and 22 wins. He's never been knocked out, with strict rules governing amateur matches, including the wearing of protective headgear. Connor says the decision at the Golden Gloves Australia was down to technical points, with one judge ruling for him and two judges ruling for Livai.

"It's hard for his mother [Paula] to watch. Getting a head injury is always at the back of your mind and it is a bit concerning," Justin says.

More than 500 competitors fought at the Golden Gloves in Queensland, including around 30 from New Zealand.

In a decisive win, Livai Savuro first defeated Edward Richards from New Zealand in the 60kg open division.

Then Livai fought Connor in the finals, with the Ipswich Tribune describing Connor as a "tough opponent, who is aggressive and physical with a high work rate".

"Throughout the match, Livai delivered speed and managed to work around Connor, which gained him [Livai] the win," the Ipswich Tribune said.

Kyle posted on Facebook that it was a very hard-fought fight and that Connor was a very tough boy.

Connor is home-schooled, and hopes to start an engineering apprenticeship. Next up is the New Zealand national championship in Whanganui next month. Next year he is hoping to go to the IBA Youth World Boxing Championships in Serbia.



"My aspiration at the moment is to compete in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Australia," Connor says.

He says much of his success is down to his main coach, Powell, for pushing him.

Nuki's Boxing Gym coach Powell says Connor is super motivated to train and to do his fitness if he has a challenge ahead of him. He says Connor is boxing as an amateur, but trains like a professional.

"Connor has been at the top of the game for three years now, and he's getting out of the sport what he is putting in," Powell says.

Powell says Connor thrives on learning new things.

"He'll get upset with himself, then he'll try and he'll try. That's a real positive."

He says Connor is one of three top New Zealand boxers who train at Nuki's.

"We all train together as a team, no matter how good you are, and that creates a good family environment.

"Connor and the other two, can see that all the rest look up to them, and because of this, the three of them don't muck around."

Powell says this was Connor's first loss since October 2020, and he thinks losing to Livai will motivate Connor and give him drive.

"At the tournament in Australia, a lot of people thought Connor had won. He had to do well to get a split decision loss over there."

Interestingly, Livai is the topic of an Australian documentary, and so Connor has been invited for a rematch in April next year, which will be filmed.

Powell says there is a huge interest in youngsters wanting to join Nuki's Boxing Gym and only last week he had to turn three families away because the building is too small.

"You will notice that boxers are very humble people, but driven to succeed. That's why people want to come along."