“There will be reduced speed limits in the townships of Te Teko and Awakeri as is appropriate,” she said.

There was only 11% support for retaining the current lower speed limit between Lake Rotomā and Te Teko, 10% support for retaining the 80km/h limit between Te Teko and Awakeri, and 12% support for retaining it between Awakeri and Whakatāne.

State Highway 30 between Whakatāne and Rotorua will return to a 100kmh speed limit by July. Photo / Whakatane Beacon

“There have been more consultation periods than I care to remember, and all have said the same thing – this road needs to be at 100km/h where appropriate,“ Kirkpatrick said.

In late January, NZTA announced the reversal of speed limit reductions on 38 other sections of the state highway network, including the section between Gateway Drive and the Landing Rd bridge.

This will revert from 60km/h to 80km/h by July 1.

In the latest round of consultation, the Whakatāne District Council asked for this section to remain at 60km/h, and for the stretch between Shaw Rd and the Tauranga turn-off to stay at 80km/h.

Since news of the impending speed reversal between Whakatāne and Rotorua broke on Wednesday, comments such as “about time”, “common sense prevails” and “great news” have flooded social media in Eastern Bay.

However, some people said they would have liked to see the limit stay at 80km/h on the outskirts of Whakatāne, from The Hub and Kope Drain Rd.

One woman noted that pulling out from Thornton Rd towards Whakatāne in mid-to-heavy traffic was going to be a “nightmare” again, trying to get up to speed.

The Rotorua areas reverting to 100km/h following low support in consultation for current limits included Te Ngae Junction to Lake Rotoiti and Lake Rotoehu to Lake Rotomā.

Rhys Bugden, who lost his wife Sheila in a 2019 head-on crash on SH30 near Hell’s Gate in Rotorua, when another driver crossed the centreline, had mixed feelings about the change.

“I was glad when it went to 80km/h, but thought some parts could stay at 100km/h,” he said.

“I feel where the accident happened, it should stay at 80km/h.

“Maybe just drive safely and think about those that don’t have their loved ones any more.

“It happens so quickly and then it’s all over.”

Sheila Cheng was killed in a head-on crash on State Highway 30 between Rotorua and Whakatāne in 2019.

James Morley noted the biggest issue with the speed reduction was that rather than decreasing speeds in the areas they needed to be reduced, there had been a blanket reduction.

“No one has an issue if the areas which should be reduced, are, but seriously, as an example, once you get past Te Teko towards Whakatāne, it’s stupid to be an 80 zone.”

Will Jago said he had always been against the 80km/h reduction, which seemed senseless when country roads branching off the highway remained at 100km/h.

But he said statistics showed accident rates had dropped, as had fatalities.

“Something like 25 fewer fatalities across those areas. Admittedly, the road toll has gradually been dropping compared to population growth anyway, but even if 20 lives are saved that’s 20 families who haven’t had their lives and worlds torn apart.”

Barbara Aim said it was about time the higher speed limit was restored.

But people needed to learn to drive defensively, considerately and using their common sense.

The “it’s the driver, not the road” sentiment was echoed by many.

Morley said instead of blaming the road, an inanimate object, blame should be laid where it belonged – with the driver.

“Of course, we might have health or mechanical breakdown, but 99% of accidents are driver error and a high percentage of those is simple distraction,” he said.

“Now all they need to do is teach people how to drive,” said another man.

“It’s not the speed limit; it’s how people drive that’s the problem.”

On a lighter note, many drivers wondered if they could be reimbursed for the speeding fines they had received since the speed limit was reduced.