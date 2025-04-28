“There will be reduced speed limits in the townships of Te Teko and Awakeri as is appropriate,” she said.
There was only 11% support for retaining the current lower speed limit between Lake Rotomā and Te Teko, 10% support for retaining the 80km/h limit between Te Teko and Awakeri, and 12% support for retaining it between Awakeri and Whakatāne.
“There have been more consultation periods than I care to remember, and all have said the same thing – this road needs to be at 100km/h where appropriate,“ Kirkpatrick said.
In late January, NZTA announced the reversal of speed limit reductions on 38 other sections of the state highway network, including the section between Gateway Drive and the Landing Rd bridge.
In the latest round of consultation, the Whakatāne District Council asked for this section to remain at 60km/h, and for the stretch between Shaw Rd and the Tauranga turn-off to stay at 80km/h.
Since news of the impending speed reversal between Whakatāne and Rotorua broke on Wednesday, comments such as “about time”, “common sense prevails” and “great news” have flooded social media in Eastern Bay.
However, some people said they would have liked to see the limit stay at 80km/h on the outskirts of Whakatāne, from The Hub and Kope Drain Rd.
One woman noted that pulling out from Thornton Rd towards Whakatāne in mid-to-heavy traffic was going to be a “nightmare” again, trying to get up to speed.
The Rotorua areas reverting to 100km/h following low support in consultation for current limits included Te Ngae Junction to Lake Rotoiti and Lake Rotoehu to Lake Rotomā.
James Morley noted the biggest issue with the speed reduction was that rather than decreasing speeds in the areas they needed to be reduced, there had been a blanket reduction.
“No one has an issue if the areas which should be reduced, are, but seriously, as an example, once you get past Te Teko towards Whakatāne, it’s stupid to be an 80 zone.”
Will Jago said he had always been against the 80km/h reduction, which seemed senseless when country roads branching off the highway remained at 100km/h.
But he said statistics showed accident rates had dropped, as had fatalities.
“Something like 25 fewer fatalities across those areas. Admittedly, the road toll has gradually been dropping compared to population growth anyway, but even if 20 lives are saved that’s 20 families who haven’t had their lives and worlds torn apart.”