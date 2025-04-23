Transport Minister Chris Bishop said at the time the changes would make it easier for people and freight to move as quickly and efficiently as possible, and would drive economic growth and productivity.
More than 21,500 people had their say during public consultation, and based on this NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said today 43 locations would return to their previous higher speed limits, with six remaining at their current lower speed limits.
“In a victory for common sense, NZTA has listened to the community. I’m incredibly grateful for the 500-plus people who signed the petition, which helped overwhelmingly show the community wanted the speed limit to remain at its current level.”
At the time it was announced, businesses expressed their concern to Local Democracy Reporting, noting the business of the area and how there were blind spots.
Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said it was positive most feedback was listened to and she thanked locals who shared views.
“But playing with speed limits won’t fix the underlying safety problem that NZ Transport Agency decided not to invest any more into, such as upgrades on Rotorua State Highways for the next three years.
“This is despite [the] council having provided plans and community aspirations for safety improvements in places like Waipa State Mill Road, and industrial areas near the Rotorua Airport, almost 10 years ago.
“So while we’ll take these speed changes as a win, we won’t give up the fight to see the investment that Rotorua deserves to be safer and also support the growth happening in our district.”
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Bay of Plenty and Waikato system design regional manager Susan Collins said at the time it appreciated the concerns about safe and effective roading links to and from Rotorua.
The district received more than $65 million for projects in recent years, particularly for State Highway 30.
There were always more bids for funding than what was available and this was prioritised, she said.
Regional investment under the programme was forecast to total $1.9 billion, $500m more than under the previous programme.
Other investment in Rotorua included safety improvements at State Highway 33 from Te Ngae Junction to Paengaroa.
“The high rate of deaths and serious injuries in Bay of Plenty is being addressed with targeted infrastructure improvements, maintaining the state highway network and increased police enforcement,” Collins said.
Bay of Plenty state highway maintenance totalled $319m for the programme period, $208m is ring-fenced for pothole prevention.
Consultation on another 16 sections of state highway is open until May 14.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.