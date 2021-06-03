Special days in Filipino culture celebrated with Rotorua Fiesta Pinoy

There will be beautiful traditional costumes to see at the Fiesta Pinoy. Photo / Supplied

There will be beautiful traditional costumes to see at the Fiesta Pinoy. Photo / Supplied

Food, traditional costume and dance - a feast of Filipino culture will be shared at the upcoming Rotorua Night Market.

You can join in celebrating the Philippine Quincentennial and Independence Day with an evening of Filipino food, music, dance and culture at the market on June 10.

Presented by the Bay of Plenty Philippines Friendship Society, this event will mark the 500th anniversary of introduction of Christianity in the Philippines, the Victory at Mactan, and the Philippine part in the first circumnavigation of the world, along with the annual Independence Day commemorations.

There will be a range of food stalls so people can taste the best of Filipino cuisine.

The night market main stage (Te Manawa end) will showcase a wide variety of performers all evening.

The Nursesists will entertain from 5pm to 6.30pm. This lively band is made up of all-Filipino nurses – with Andrew on drums, Jennifer and Eve on guitar, Nap on bass and Uzi leading the vocals.

The second half of the performance - from 6.30pm to 8.30pm - will showcase a programme of traditional folk dances, songs and music by the Bay of Plenty Philippines Friendship Society cultural group.

Bay of Plenty Philippines Friendship Society president Ronald Espellarga encourages the community to come along and experience the Filipino culture.

Dancers will be performing to help people experience Filipino culture. Photo / Supplied

"We're looking forward to seeing a lot of people come along and witness our show.

"We're excited to share our dances and sing, and we'll have costumes we have ordered from the Philippines.

"Rotorua is a diverse community. We have lots of different cultures here and it's really great to share these."

Rotorua Lakes Council, Arts & Culture business development manager Joanna Doherty also says Rotorua is home to a diverse range of cultures, and that it is important to recognise and celebrate them all.

"The local Filipino community are passionate about celebrating and sharing their culture, so it is sure to be a great night.

"The popular Rotorua Night Market attracts hundreds of people every week.

"It provides a great opportunity for different ethnic communities to showcase their cultures, it's a wonderful chance to learn more about the different cultures living here in Rotorua, and it all adds to the vibrancy of the night market for locals and visitors."

This free community event is supported by the Ethnic Communities Development Fund, Rotorua Night Market and Rotorua Lakes Council.

The Details

- What: Fiesta Pinoy

- When: Thursday, June 10, 5pm to 8.30pm

- Where: Te Manawa

- Free