“He then kicked Bubby in the ribcage before continuing to walk him along the pathway. The violence escalated when the offender punched Bubby in the head with a closed fist, twice, and stomped on his right forelimb, causing significant pain and injury.

“In a final act of violence, the offender lifted Bubby onto his shoulder and threw him to the ground.”

Bubby was picked up by SPCA inspectors, who found a fractured metacarpal bone in his right forelimb, an injury consistent with blunt force trauma, specifically from a person stomping on the limb.

“The injury would have caused Bubby considerable pain, which was compounded by the delay in seeking medical attention.”

His owner was charged with ill-treatment of an animal under the Animal Welfare Act 1999 and has been sentenced to 50 hours of community work and six months’ supervision.

SPCA chief executive officer Todd Westwood said he could not imagine how someone could inflict such severe harm on an innocent animal.

“There is no excuse for Bubby’s injuries, and the abuse he endured is simply not okay.

“Animals cannot speak or defend themselves in a situation like that, that’s why we will continue to pursue justice on their behalf to stop this in the future.”

The man has also been ordered to pay reparations of $2950.30 and disqualified from owning dogs for five years.

By RNZ