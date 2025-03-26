Advertisement
Rotorua Daily Post

SPCA prosecutes Rotorua man for severe dog abuse, sentenced to community service

A Rotorua man who kicked his dog in the ribcage before punching it in the head and throwing it on the ground has been sentenced to community service.

The SPCA said the man was prosecuted after severely mistreating his black crossbreed dog, Bubby, during a series of violent outbursts in January last year.

It said the man became aggressive when they approached another dog and its owner at the Whakarewarewa Forest Park in Rotorua on January 3, 2024.

“He struck Bubby with an open hand, causing the dog to vocalise and stiffen.

Black crossbreed dog Bubby was severely injured by his owner. Photo / SPCA
“He then kicked Bubby in the ribcage before continuing to walk him along the pathway. The violence escalated when the offender punched Bubby in the head with a closed fist, twice, and stomped on his right forelimb, causing significant pain and injury.

“In a final act of violence, the offender lifted Bubby onto his shoulder and threw him to the ground.”

Bubby was picked up by SPCA inspectors, who found a fractured metacarpal bone in his right forelimb, an injury consistent with blunt force trauma, specifically from a person stomping on the limb.

“The injury would have caused Bubby considerable pain, which was compounded by the delay in seeking medical attention.”

His owner was charged with ill-treatment of an animal under the Animal Welfare Act 1999 and has been sentenced to 50 hours of community work and six months’ supervision.

SPCA chief executive officer Todd Westwood said he could not imagine how someone could inflict such severe harm on an innocent animal.

“There is no excuse for Bubby’s injuries, and the abuse he endured is simply not okay.

“Animals cannot speak or defend themselves in a situation like that, that’s why we will continue to pursue justice on their behalf to stop this in the future.”

The man has also been ordered to pay reparations of $2950.30 and disqualified from owning dogs for five years.

