Sir Toby Curtis to be farewelled at nehu today

Photo / Kelly Makiha

Sir Toby Curtis will be formally farewelled today as his nehu takes place at Tapuaekura Marae in Rotoiti.

Whānau spokesman Piki Thomas said Taa Toby's nehu [funeral service] would start at 12pm. The burial would follow.

Taa Toby, a kaumātua and rangatira of Te Arawa, died on Wednesday aged 82.

Thomas said iwi from Ngā Hau e Whā [the Four Winds] had paid tribute to Taa Toby over the weekend.

"We've had, for example, a wonderful contingent from Ngāi Tahu arrive - their chair, their chief executive, and they brought kai from their part of their world to support the event."

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Taranaki, Tūhoe and Ngāti Awa had also paid tribute, he said.

"The efforts of our volunteer force, our kitchen hands, have just been outstanding, really, in making sure that our chief is sent in the style that he should be," he said.

"At the same time, we're able to look after all of those people who have travelled many many miles to get here... We've had an amazing outpouring of respect and aroha for Sir Toby."

Thomas said he was expecting more than 800 people to attend the nehu, and he encouraged people to go early, park at the Rotoiti Rugby Club and jump onto one of the rotating shuttle buses.