Sight on the water: Parade of Classic and Wooden Boats a marvel to see

Steam boats Romany (left) owned by Russell Ward, and Mary Rose owned by Steve McLune. Photo / Supplied

There will be plenty of classic and wooden boats to marvel at as they grace Lake Rotoiti, with more than 70 boats entered in this year's Parade of Classic and Wooden Boats.

Lake Rotoiti Classic and Wooden Boat Association commodore Dave Wilson says the parade starts at 11am at the Okere Arm of the lake, just south of the Okere Falls Store.

"A great viewing spot is located at the picnic area south of the store, where you can hear commentary and description of the boats.

"There will also be the opportunity for great views of the parade from Okawa Bay Rd or the rest area at the top of Okawa Bay, as the parade winds around Okawa Bay on the way to a picnic at Wairau Bay."

Dave says this year one of the highlights will be the planned entry of 10 of the little Albatross boats, all lovingly cared for and restored by their owners.

"These cute little boats make a wonderful display and they can go quite fast as well."

Little blue Albatross boats, Oscar, Skinny Boat and Pomme Waka - Alan Thorn owns Oscar and Ross Birchall owns the other two. Photo / Supplied

He says this year there are also three steamboats, the Romany from Mahurangi, the Mary Rose from Wanganui and the Dancer.

"These boats are a marvel in preservation of a past era.

"There will also be interest in some of our entries that have been restored and refurbished, and you can see the work of some of the local craftsmen like boat builder Alan Craig."

He says some of these are Nautilus (Ann and Robin Sinclair) and Achernar (Don and Dianne Atikinson).

"Both are beautiful launches. We also look forward to seeing Marco (Rob Steele) with the work completed on it, and we also hope to see the entry of the recently restored and engineered launch Lady Beth."

The details

- What: Parade of Classic and Wooden Boats

- Saturday, February 6, 11am to 12pm

- Where: Parade starts at the Okere Arm of the lake, just south of the Okere Falls Store

- Free