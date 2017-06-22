Wallace said times had changed, that nowadays people had other priorities and "want a life".
"From an industry perspective they need to realise that people want things like a weekend off to spend with their families," she said.
"People don't want to live just to work. Most people will do a good job, but that cuts both ways."
There were also significantly more advertised vacancies for lower-skilled roles like housekeepers up 61 per cent, cooks up 40 per cent, bar attendants and baristas up 18 per cent and kitchen hands up 20 per cent.
Lonestar Rotorua owner Andy Allan said for a recent vacancy there were more than 50 applicants, but only five made it through to a trial.
"They either didn't have the right visa, the right qualifications or the right attitude," he said.
"It can be hard to find good staff in hospitality. I am looking for good communication and a willingness to work, unfortunately a lot of Kiwis are losing that work ethic."
There will be greater difficulty employing foreign workers with new immigration policies taking effect on August 14.
Skilled migrants, like those in the hospitality industry, will now have to earn over the $48,859 threshold to qualify for a visa.
Allan said people always thought of hospitality as a "backup plan" industry.