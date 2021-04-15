Shift of State Highway 30/Tarawera Rd roundabout in Rotorua next week

Work continues on the Tarawera Rd/Te Ngae Rd roundabout. Photo / File

Rotorua motorists are advised to expect changes to the State Highway 30/Tarawera Rd roundabout next week.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a media release, the temporary Tarawera roundabout will be shifted, for what is planned to be the final time, overnight on Tuesday.

Waka Kotahi is transforming the roundabout into a signalised intersection as part of the Eastern Corridor Stage One project.

Contractors will be on-site between 7pm Tuesday and 5am Wednesday to complete the shift. During this time additional traffic management will be in place, including some lane closures, as required.

The work is being completed overnight to minimise the disruption to traffic, however delays are expected.

Following the shift, entry into and exit out of Marino Rd will also be closed at the roundabout from April 21 to May 9 to allow contractors to install services and complete road surfacing at this location. Access to businesses on Marino Rd will be via Vaughan Rd.

The new temporary roundabout will be the same size as the current version and will be positioned closer to The Redwood Centre shopping mall. The 30kmh temporary speed limit will remain in place.

A 30kmh speed limit will remain on Te Ngae Rd while work on the roundabout is completed. Photo / File

The new roundabout will be in place for about five weeks to allow contractors to work in the remaining unfinished areas before the signalised intersection can be installed.

It will continue to offer the same off-road access for cyclists as the previous roundabout location. On-road cycle access will not be available due to the lane widths.

A contingency shift, if required, is planned for May. By mid-year, the intersection will take its final form as a signalised intersection controlled by traffic lights.

The shift is weather dependant. In the event of poor weather, the work will take place on the next clear night.

For more information on the Eastern Corridor Stage One project visit nzta.govt.nz/eastern-corridor-stage1