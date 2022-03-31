Families have fun in the forest during Share the Ride with Whānau. Photo / Supplied

Getting families pedalling and soaking in the beauty of our Whakarewarewa Forest is what a local initiative works hard to do, and they are ecstatic to be back for 2022.

Share the Ride with Whānau is an initiative that aims to bring the joys of riding to as many people as possible, particularly those who might not have the same access to bikes and the forest as many others.

Over 10 weeks, Mountain Bike Rotorua takes families from the local community and teaches them riding skills, basic bike maintenance, and familiarity with the forest, trails and services available.

On successful completion of the programme, Mountain Bike Rotorua gives the whānau new bikes and helmets so they can enjoy biking in the Whakarewarewa Forest.

Nominations are open now for the winter programme.

Mountain Bike Rotorua director Tak Mutu says they have had awesome partners in the past including Crankworx, Pinkbike, Sport BOP and the Rotorua Mountain Bike Club with support from brands like Giant, Specialized, Bell and more.

He gives a special mention to Barbara Jenks who has driven the co-funding of the initiative for the past couple of years through the Rotorua Mountain Bike Club.

"It has been awesome to deliver the programme, especially in an environment that is tough for many."

He says going into 2022 a few things changed since the cost of everything skyrocketed, tourism dived significantly and Mountain Bike Rotorua did not have a partner lined up to help fund the $50,000 programme.

"Then our amazing mates at Giant Bikes NZ gave us a buzz and said they were super keen to once again work with Mountain Bike Rotorua and were willing to increase their support of our whānau programme.

"So for the eighth year in a row, Share the Ride with Whānau is on!"

Families getting ready for a ride in the Whakarewarewa Forest. Photo / Supplied

Tak says seeing families - who in some instances have never been in the Whakarewarewa Forest - discovering this amazing asset on their back doorstep was a highlight.

He says with the price of everything going up significantly they had been really concerned they were not going to be able to deliver the programme this year.

"We are pretty excited. My partner and I both had a welling up moment."

Tak says, "When we first started Crankworx it was brought in with the thought of showcasing the forest to the world, but it is also just as important to showcase it to locals as well".

He says benefits they see come from Share the Ride with Whānau include healthier lifestyles, happier families, and people becoming advocates and having pride in their place.

"When they know their own backyard people are proud of where they are, so they take more responsibility and care for that place more."

Rotorua's Nat Richards has had two of her sons take part in the programme. Maunganui Hawe, 17, did it about four years ago and Stevie Hawe, 11, took part last year.

"They really loved it. They both enjoyed it. Neither of them had previously been out as mountain bikers, and they hadn't actually been going out into the forest at all.

"They met new people, got to see parts of the forest right on their doorstep that they didn't know existed, and learnt about maintenance of your bike."

She says the Whakarewarewa Forest is right there but not all of our local kids get the opportunity to go and see the sights and trails there.

"This programme gives them the opportunity and the resources they need to be able to do it."

She says Stevie now goes out biking at least once at the weekend and sometimes during the week too, while Maunganui actually now works for Mountain Bike Rotorua.

Nat encourages people not to hesitate about nominating themselves or others, and to just give it a try.

If you know a whānau in Rotorua who might not have the means to get out riding but are awesome members of the community and can commit to the programme, then fill out or send them the form on the Mountain Bike Rotorua website.

Up to 25 people will be chosen to be a part of kaupapa. Nominations are due by close-of-business on Thursday, April 14.