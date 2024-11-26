Police and Shane’s brother, Dr Michael Edwards, previously described the case as a “complete mystery”.

On November 13, police confirmed an investigation had been launched after the discovery of human remains at a rural location close to the Tokoroa township. Police later said DNA was being used to identify the remains.

Shane Edwards went missing from his Tokoroa home on May 14, 2022.

In a statement today,police confirmed the remains had been identified as Shane Edwards.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley said there were “unusual circumstances” surrounding Edwards’ disappearance and police inquiries were ongoing.

”We are determined to uncover what happened and to provide answers for his family and loved ones.

“This is a tragic situation, and we extend our deepest condolences to Shane’s family during this incredibly difficult time,” Yardley said.

Police appealed to anyone with information about Edwards’ movements prior to his disappearance, or how he came to be located near Mossop Rd in Tokoroa, to come forward.

Yardley said “even the smallest detail could be crucial”.

“We urge anyone who may have seen Shane leading up to his disappearance in May 2022, or who has any information, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police online or via 105 quoting file reference number 220518/6338.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A police spokesman confirmed the remains were identified through DNA. Asked if anyone had been arrested in connection to Edwards’ death, if police had been able to rule anything out about his death, or whether police suspected anyone else was involved, the spokesman said there was nothing further to add at this stage.

The day he went missing

Smith told the Rotorua Daily Post in 2022 that she and Edwards had been together for 18 years and had four sons.

She described him as “the best dad in the world” and “the love of my life”.

Smith recalled the afternoon Edwards went missing.

“Around 4.30pm at home in Tokoroa, it starts to get a bit chilly. And that gives us the feeling that we better start the fire and cook dinner.

“He wasn’t there at that specific time because he usually would start the fire.”

Shane Edwards' partner Alvina Smith. Photo / Andrew Warner

Smith said she and the children were in another room while Edwards was in the kitchen.

“We couldn’t really see or hear him from the room that we were in.”

When she came back out, Smith said the dishes had been moved from the table to the bench but were not washed.

“One minute he’s there, one minute he’s not.”

After two hours had passed that night, Smith said she got “a little bit worried” because it was “out of character” for him not to say anything.

“If he was just going down to the shop, which is maybe a few minutes bike ride ... I wouldn’t have worried.

“But when we got to three hours, I panicked.”

She started contacting friends to see if they had seen him, but none had.

She reported him missing to the police.

In the week leading up to his disappearance, Smith said there was “nothing different” about her partner.

She did not believe his disappearance would be gang- or drug-related.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.