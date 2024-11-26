The Tokoroa resident, who went to school in Rotorua and spent time working in the city’s tourism and forestry sectors, was living with his partner Alvina Smith and three of their four children, who were all at home when he was last seen.
Police and Shane’s brother, Dr Michael Edwards, previously described the case as a “complete mystery”.
On November 13, police confirmed an investigation had been launched after the discovery of human remains at a rural location close to the Tokoroa township. Police later said DNA was being used to identify the remains.
In a statement today,police confirmed the remains had been identified as Shane Edwards.
Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley said there were “unusual circumstances” surrounding Edwards’ disappearance and police inquiries were ongoing.
”We are determined to uncover what happened and to provide answers for his family and loved ones.
“This is a tragic situation, and we extend our deepest condolences to Shane’s family during this incredibly difficult time,” Yardley said.
Police appealed to anyone with information about Edwards’ movements prior to his disappearance, or how he came to be located near Mossop Rd in Tokoroa, to come forward.
Yardley said “even the smallest detail could be crucial”.
“We urge anyone who may have seen Shane leading up to his disappearance in May 2022, or who has any information, to contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police online or via 105 quoting file reference number 220518/6338.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
A police spokesman confirmed the remains were identified through DNA. Asked if anyone had been arrested in connection to Edwards’ death, if police had been able to rule anything out about his death, or whether police suspected anyone else was involved, the spokesman said there was nothing further to add at this stage.
The day he went missing
Smith told the Rotorua Daily Post in 2022 that she and Edwards had been together for 18 years and had four sons.