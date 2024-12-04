Advertisement
Shane Edwards’ death: Police going door-to-door in Tokoroa

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
Tokoroa father Shane Edwards went missing on May 14, 2022.

Police will go door-to-door to speak with Tokoroa residents as part of their effort to uncover key information about the disappearance of Shane Edwards.

It comes after police confirmed last week the human remains found in Tokoroa, South Waikato, in November had been identified as Edwards, who was 42 when he went missing in 2022.

His mother Timua Brennan, ONZM, told the Rotorua Daily Post the whānau were “extremely grateful” that her son was no longer a missing person.

The police said “unusual circumstances” surrounded his disappearance and appealed for public help.

A former Rotorua man, Edwards (Te Arawa, Tūwharetoa, Ngāi Tahu) vanished from his Tokoroa home on May 14, 2022.

He had been living with his partner Alvina Smith and three of their four children. Smith has previously said they were all at home when he was last seen.

‘Active and sensitive investigation’

In a statement today, Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley said police staff would be going door-to-door in the Mossop Rd area today to talk to residents as part of their ongoing investigation.

This was in addition to a further search of the area that would involve specialist staff and search teams, as part of determining the circumstances surrounding Edwards’ death, Yardley said.

“This remains an active and sensitive investigation, and police are following up all leads based on information the public has provided us to date.

“We are committed to understanding the circumstances of Shane Edwards’ disappearance and death.”

Yardley asked anyone who may have information “no matter how small” to come forward and tell police what they know.

Information can be provided online or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 240308/6198.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

