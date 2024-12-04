Tokoroa father Shane Edwards went missing on May 14, 2022.

Police will go door-to-door to speak with Tokoroa residents as part of their effort to uncover key information about the disappearance of Shane Edwards.

It comes after police confirmed last week the human remains found in Tokoroa, South Waikato, in November had been identified as Edwards, who was 42 when he went missing in 2022.

His mother Timua Brennan, ONZM, told the Rotorua Daily Post the whānau were “extremely grateful” that her son was no longer a missing person.

The police said “unusual circumstances” surrounded his disappearance and appealed for public help.

A former Rotorua man, Edwards (Te Arawa, Tūwharetoa, Ngāi Tahu) vanished from his Tokoroa home on May 14, 2022.