Repair work at Mangapouri Bridge will close State Highway 36, Tauranga Direct Rd, this week. Photo / Google Maps

The Tauranga Direct Rd will close this week for emergency bridge repairs as authorities warn drivers to take care on the hard-hit Bay of Plenty highway network.

Substantial recent rain had caused slips and washouts across the region.

State Highway 36 is currently not suitable for heavy vehicles and they are advised to use SH33.

The road will close from 10am Thursday until Friday afternoon to repair an uneven surface on the Mangapouri Bridge. The alternative route will be SH2 and SH33 through Pāpāmoa and Paengaroa.

In the meantime, the contractor will carry out drainage works.

Cracks on SH35, west of Motu River Bridge. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional manager for maintenance and operations, Rob Campbell, said the Bay of Plenty and East Coast state highway network had been hit hard by the recent severe weather with slips, drop-outs and flooding.

"With more wet weather forecast, crews are actively monitoring the network to ensure the safety of all road users.

"We encourage everyone to take extra care when driving, watch for hazards, adjust their speed and check our Journey Planner map before heading off so they know which routes are affected," he said.

Affected highways

State Highway 35 between Ōpōtiki and Gisborne:

• West of the Motu River bridge, cracking was discovered along the eastbound lane next to the river bank. It is reduced to a single lane to keep traffic a safe distance from the river.

• The route is suitable for light vehicles only. All heavy vehicles including over-weight and over-dimension vehicles are unable to use this route until further notice, with all permits for SH35 between Ōpōtiki and Gisborne suspended.

• Stop/go traffic signals will be in place overnight and contractors will monitor the site. If the cracking develops further, the road may need to be closed at short notice.

• Crews are building a rock groyne in the river upstream of the scour site to protect the highway.



State Highway 2 between Gisborne and Ōpōtiki

• SH2 will be reduced to a single lane at an underslip about 7km west of Matawai on the southern approach to the Motu Bridge between Gisborne and Ōpōtiki.

• The road remains open to all vehicles although the site is being monitored for further damage.

SH2 underslip, Matawai. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

State Highway 29 at the Kaimai Range summit

• Traffic is down to one eastbound and one westbound lane and a 50 km/h speed restriction is in place near the Kaimai Range summit where culvert repair work is being carried out.

• The restrictions are expected to be in place this week while contractors establish the extent of the culvert dislodgement and blockages.



State Highway 36 between Rotorua and Tauranga

• Because of an uneven surface and abutment scour on SH36 at the single-lane Mangapouri Bridge, a temporary speed limit is in place. This route is not suitable for heavy vehicles and they are advised to use SH33.

• The road will close from 10am tomorrow to Friday afternoon. The alternative route will be via SH2 and SH33 through Pāpāmoa and Paengaroa.

• In the meantime, the contractor will be onsite carrying out drainage works.