Serious crash on Fairy Springs Rd in Rotorua

A serious crash has closed Fairy Springs Rd to all southbound traffic near Russell Rd, Waka Kotahi has confirmed.

The transport agency said the southbound lane was closed near Russell Rd and motorists should find an alternative route and expect delays.

A police spokeswoman said a two-car crash was called in about 8.20am, between Monokia St and Russell Rd.

One person was in critical condition and the road was closed as emergency services attend

The police Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

