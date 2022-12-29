Serious crash at Lake Rotoiti on Thursday preventable, police say

A police car blocked off the State Highway 30 turnoff to Whakatāne on Thursday. Photo / Mead Norton

A police car blocked off the State Highway 30 turnoff to Whakatāne on Thursday. Photo / Mead Norton

Four people were seriously hurt in a crash that could have been prevented near Rotorua yesterday, police say.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the serious head-on collision on State Highway 30 at Hauparu Bay at Lake Rotoiti around 4.45pm.

Acting senior sergeant Mark Anaru said in a statement the crash, which seriously injured four people, could have been prevented in many ways.

The cause and factors will be determined by an investigation by the Serious Crash Unit and police would not elaborate further until it was complete.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call 105, and quote event number: P053115505 or you can give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would be “out in force” over the summer holidays to deter risky behaviour with a particular focus on patrolling highways.

There would also be a focus on rural highways this summer as nearly three-quarters of all fatalities take place on New Zealand’s rural roading network.

The statement reminded people of the four main causes of death and injury on the roads:

Restraints: make sure everyone is wearing the correct seat belts or child restraints. Being properly restrained reduced the chance of death or serious injury in a crash by 60 per cent in the front seat and 44 per cent in the back seat.

Impairment: never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or when fatigued. The presence of alcohol and/or drugs was detected in drivers in more than a third of all fatal crashes.

Distractions: focus on the road at all times (don’t be distracted by your phone).

Speed: drive at safe speeds for the conditions. Speed has been identified as a contributing factor in a third of all fatal crashes, and was recently estimated to be involved in 71 per cent of injuries.

He kaitiaki rori ahau I tenei raumati, Kia Mataara. Whakamaua to tatua. Kaua e parahutihuti. Nga Mihi hoki mo te Tau Hou, Kia pai to haerenga, Anaru said.

“We are guardians of the road this summer, be vigilant, safe and alert, wear your safety belt, don’t speed, Happy New Year and have a safe journey.”



