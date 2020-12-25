Security patrols in Rotorua CBD to operate 7 days over summer period

Summer security patrols will run seven days a week over the holiday period in the CBD. Photo /File

Security patrols in the Rotorua CBD will operate seven days a week during the summer.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said the council had a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / File

''It's why we introduced safety patrols two summers ago with the police and, as we did the past two summers, we are increasing patrols and CCTV monitoring again this holiday period, with a car patrol also being added.''

Chadwick said people should be safe in the inner city.

''We share concerns raised by our business community and residents about inner-city safety and while problems lessened during the lockdown, we know concerns have increased again.

"That's why we are putting more resources into safety patrols and continue to work closely with police, who are also patrolling the CBD.''

Watchdog Security chief executive Brett Wilson. Photo / File

Watchdog Security chief executive Brett Wilson said the patrols already had "a track record of success".

He said patrols would be working with CCTV camera operators and with police.

His crew would work the day shift and VR Security was on the night shift.

''We have all done it before and will be focussing on the hotspots.''

Rotorua area police commander Phillip Taikato said police have a close and productive working relationship with the council, security providers and other community partners.

''We work together to address, deter and prevent safety issues in the CBD.''

Police also provide help monitor the council's CCTV cameras when required, he said.

Meanwhile, police have increased foot and vehicle patrols in the Rotorua CBD over summer.

CBD Security Patrols

· Security patrols will operate seven days a week during summer, 8am to 10pm.

· A roving car patrol will also be operating during these hours.

· CCTV cameras in the CBD will be monitored every day, particularly during peak time periods.

· Council Safe City Guardians and security firm staff have communication links with council staff monitoring CCTV footage and with police, to address any issues that arise.

· Police are also operating patrols in the CBD during the summer.

· Report anti-social, suspicious and criminal behaviour by calling 111. Police can also be contacted about non-urgent matters by calling 105.

- Source: Rotorua Lakes Council