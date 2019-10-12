Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Rugby League: Mixed results for Wai-Coa-Bay sides at National Youth Tournament in Rotorua

David Beck
By
4 mins to read
The Wai-Coa-Bay under-15s perform a haka on the first day of the National Youth Rugby League Tournament at Puketawhero Park in Rotorua. Photo / Stephen Parker

The Wai-Coa-Bay under-15s perform a haka on the first day of the National Youth Rugby League Tournament at Puketawhero Park in Rotorua. Photo / Stephen Parker

Big hits, scintillating skills and electric footwork were on the menu in Rotorua this week as the best under-15 and under-17 rugby league players in the country charged into battle at Puketawhero Park.

The Youth

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.