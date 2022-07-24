Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua's youngest councillor Fisher Wang considered not standing due to abuse

7 minutes to read
Rotorua Lakes councillor Fisher Wang. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Lakes councillor Fisher Wang. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Assistant News Director and Multimedia Journalist

Rotorua's youngest elected councillor says he considered not standing again in this year's local body elections after being subjected to abuse targeting his age and ethnicity.

At 19 years old, Fisher Wang won a seat

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.