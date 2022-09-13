The wooden 'Walk in the Redwoods" sculpture. Photo / NZME

Refurbishments of Rotorua's iconic 'Walk in the Redwoods' sculpture continue after it was removed from its location on Tītokorangi Rd in April.

Tītokorangi Rd was previously called Long Mile Rd.

Rotorua Lakes Council's Sport, Recreation and Environment manager Rob Pitkethley said some parts of the sculpture's legs of all three figures needed to be replaced.

The sculpture was also removed from its location near the Visitor Centre in 2017 for renovations.

Pitkethley said the sculpture was regularly inspected and because it was made of New Zealand-grown Redwood, which was a softer timber and prone to deterioration, regular maintenance was required.

The sculpture, created by the late Martin Tissink, was installed in 1992. The current renovations have been carried out by his son Roland Tissink.

"We're hoping to have them reinstalled in the coming months," Pitkethley said.

The sculpture in 2004. Photo / NZME

"We're currently working with both mana whenua and Mr Tissink to determine an appropriate location."

The council said the cost of the renovations was dependent on the scope of work and it had yet to be invoiced and couldn't provide a ballpark figure.

A celebrated, local artist, Martin Tissink was born in Zeeland in the Netherlands and came to New Zealand in 1965. Commissioned to create sculptures for both private and public display, in New Zealand and abroad, he died in 2013 leaving behind a large legacy of work.

Roland told the Rotorua Daily Post in 2017 that art was his father's life.

"I guess for the Walk in the Redwoods sculpture it was always about the community, depicting a family walking to create a unique piece of art that welcomes and excites people.

"A connection and love for nature were central to his father's work."

Roland said he loved everything New Zealand especially the bush and Redwoods with his all-time favourite spot out in the Whirinaki forest.