A stabbing, stealing and gang tensions in Rotorua’s eastern suburbs and then last night’s shooting have residents in the area fearing what could be next.

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and critically injured at Te Ngae Shopping Centre about 10.50pm on Monday.

He remained in Rotorua Hospital today as police forensic teams combed a cordoned-off area of about 80sq m in the open air centre’s carpark looking for clues.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Van Kempen told the Rotorua Daily Post this afternoon up to seven people were at the shopping complex in two cars when the shooting occurred.

He said he was unable to confirm if the incident was gang-related.

A nearby resident, who had security camera footage of the shooting, said he was in bed asleep when he woke to hear the “bang, bang” sound of gunshot blasts.

Residents spoken to by the Rotorua Daily Post at the shopping centre today said the shooting came just days after a Mongrel Mob and Black Power stabbing at a roundabout opposite on Friday.

A nearby businessman said he heard about the stabbing and was told it happened early afternoon and involved two carloads of people from rival gangs. He said he was told the cars stopped suddenly at the roundabout, the men started fighting and two suffered stab wounds, one to his arm and another to the chest.

Van Kempen said last week’s incident was not believed to be linked to last night’s shooting. Police were still working to make arrests relating to both incidents.

Bakehouse Express owners of 21 years Vin and Mai Yip, whose business is only metres from the shooting scene, told the Rotorua Daily Post they believed crime in the area was getting worse.

Mai Yip said in her opinion part of the problem was Te Ngae Police Station closing more than a decade ago.

She said she believed Te Ngae was a long way from the main police station and there were not enough police to keep the area safe.

Vin Yip said they were aware of the stabbing last week as many customers were talking about it. He said the shooting added to their fears.

A Coin Save staff member, who only wanted to be known as William, said it was not a good area.

“Stabbing, shoplifting, stealing a lot. Honestly dangerous area. This time using a gun to shoot. The policeman said they don’t have enough police.”

William said he found it difficult to get police to attend his shoplifting complaints.

In his view: “I call them and most of the time they don’t come because it’s a small thing.”

A woman at the shopping centre, who did not want to be named for fear of gang retribution, said she was in the process of moving from the eastern suburbs because her teen son was affiliated to Black Power.

She said while she did not condone her son following a gang, his father was a Black Power member and he “loved his papa” despite not seeing him for years.

She said her son had a machete held to him at a money machine at the shopping centre about a year ago and since then she had been scared to allow her children out of the house.

“What next?”

She said they had lived on the east side for about five years and had been trying to get a house on the other side of town for safety reasons, but it was difficult to find rentals.

Police have been approached for comment in response to residents’ concerns.

Nearby resident hears shooting

A resident who lives near Te Ngae Shopping Centre said he was startled awake by the sound of gunshots on Monday night.

The resident, who spoke to the Rotorua Daily Post on the condition of anonymity, said he knew straight away he was hearing shotgun blasts at the shopping centre.

“We were asleep, next minute ‘bang bang’. I knew it was a shotgun. I know my shotgun blasts from my rifles.”

The man said his security footage showed one car arrive and then another car. People got out of the cars and shots were fired.

He said people could then be seen running towards the alleyway that leads to Vaughan Rd. One of the cars then could be seen driving down Vaughan Rd.

The neighbour said it was scary that something like that happened so close to home but they were unfortunately used to seeing things like this having lived in the area for several years.

“We see lots of things I tell you.”

A Te Whatu Ora Lakes spokeswoman said the shot man remained in Rotorua Hospital in a serious condition today.

Police said in a statement they had increased their presence in the area.

