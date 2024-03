Police were called to Owhata Rd following reports of gunshots about 10.50pm. Photo / 123rf

One person has been critically injured after gunshots were reported in Rotorua.

A police spokesman said police were called to Owhata Rd following reports of gunshots about 10.50pm on Monday.

“One man received critical injuries and is being treated in hospital.

“A scene guard remains in place and police have an increased presence in the area.”

Inquiries were ongoing to find those responsible, the spokesman said.

Police tape and a cordon is up at the Te Ngae Shopping centre.

More to come.