Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Rotorua's Polynesian Spa thermal pool death: Coroner recommends change

7 minutes to read
Emergency services were called to Polynesian Spa on June 19, 2018 when Denis Miklus was found unresponsive in a hot pool. Photo / Ben Fraser

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

A coroner says bathers of a Rotorua hot pool should be better supervised and not allowed to put their heads underwater after a French tourist was found dead in 2018.

Denis Miklus, 67, was found

