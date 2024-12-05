JB Hi-Fi marketing manager Jon Kirman confirmed the 30 jobs had been filled by locals.

Kirman said the economy was still “tough”, with a lot of unemployment and redundancies.

“We’re just super-proud to be going through this expansion project and adding people to our business ...”

He said the store would bring more competition, “which is always good in retail”.

Kirman said JB Hi-Fi aimed to “work alongside local independents as much as possible”.

He said local record stores may offer “a slightly different range” to JB Hi-Fi – for example, JB Hi-Fi sold a wide range of “older releases”.

JB Hi-Fi is opening in Rotorua Central on December 6.

Kirman said JB Hi-Fi was “the last major retailer of physical music” and there was “huge” demand for it.

“It gets harder – as people pull out of it, it means that there’s less people importing it. So, it becomes not as available, even for the smaller local record stores.

“If there’s not bigger brands bringing it into the country, then it just stops ... and then you have to kind of parallel import it from overseas, which then costs a fortune.

“While it does bring a bit more competition, hopefully by us expanding and still retailing physical music and movies, it means that it’s still a thing in New Zealand as well and that it is still readily available ... ”

Rotorua Central was chosen for JB Hi-Fi's Rotorua store due to its "great location", with easy parking and other retailers nearby.

“We’ve been talking about opening in Rotorua for a long, long while, so [are] super-stoked to be finally opening our store there ... ”

‘A positive effect’

Q Records and Collectables Rotorua owner Quentin McIntosh said he had “never” called his store a music shop.

“It is a retro store – obviously, music is one of our big sellers, but if a chain store comes in and they’re selling a little bit of everything and they’re selling more turntables and it’s getting more people locally back into vinyl, then it has to have a positive effect on myself as well.”

In a statement, Tapsell said the store opening was “such great news for Rotorua, especially as this new business brings more jobs”.

“Seeing a big brand like JB Hi-Fi set up shop in Rotorua is definitely another positive step in the right direction for our town and local economy.

“This is a real example of how business confidence has been growing in Rotorua, which we know is the case based on positive responses to recent surveys from the Rotorua Chamber of Commerce and RotoruaNZ.

“We look forward to their offering as we head into a busy summer holiday season.”

Tapsell wished JB Hi-Fi all the best as it opened its doors for the first time in Rotorua.

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said the chamber was delighted to welcome JB Hi-Fi to Rotorua.

“It speaks volumes about confidence in Rotorua that leading businesses of this nature are establishing themselves here.”

Heard said the chamber had been working with the Ministry of Social Development and JB Hi-Fi to help fill the 30 roles.

Ministry of Social Development regional commissioner for the Bay of Plenty, Jacob Davies, said, “Helping people get into work and supporting them to stay there is our number-one priority.”

Davies said 1672 people had stopped getting a benefit because they started employment in the past 12 months in Rotorua.

“Our employment teams work with a variety of employers and industries across the region. We encourage any employer looking for staff to get in touch.”

In a press release, the store’s manager Te Arorangi Shorrock said the team “couldn’t be happier” to be opening a store in Rotorua.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.