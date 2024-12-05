JB Hi-Fi is opening in Rotorua Central on December 6.
The “last major retailer of physical music” is opening a store in Rotorua, creating 30 local jobs.
JB Hi-Fi is opening its doors in Rotorua Central today in time for Christmas shoppers, a statement from the retailer said.
Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell says the store opening is “great news”, particularly as it had brought more jobs to the city, while the Chamber of Commerce says it “speaks volumes” about business confidence in Rotorua.
A local “retro” store says if it helps get more locals back into vinyl records, it will have a “positive effect” on his business.
Kirman said JB Hi-Fi aimed to “work alongside local independents as much as possible”.
He said local record stores may offer “a slightly different range” to JB Hi-Fi – for example, JB Hi-Fi sold a wide range of “older releases”.
Kirman said JB Hi-Fi was “the last major retailer of physical music” and there was “huge” demand for it.
“It gets harder – as people pull out of it, it means that there’s less people importing it. So, it becomes not as available, even for the smaller local record stores.
“If there’s not bigger brands bringing it into the country, then it just stops ... and then you have to kind of parallel import it from overseas, which then costs a fortune.
“While it does bring a bit more competition, hopefully by us expanding and still retailing physical music and movies, it means that it’s still a thing in New Zealand as well and that it is still readily available ... ”
He said Rotorua Central was chosen for its “great location”, with easy parking and many other nearby retailers.
“We’ve been talking about opening in Rotorua for a long, long while, so [are] super-stoked to be finally opening our store there ... ”
‘A positive effect’
Q Records and Collectables Rotorua owner Quentin McIntosh said he had “never” called his store a music shop.
“It is a retro store – obviously, music is one of our big sellers, but if a chain store comes in and they’re selling a little bit of everything and they’re selling more turntables and it’s getting more people locally back into vinyl, then it has to have a positive effect on myself as well.”
In a statement, Tapsell said the store opening was “such great news for Rotorua, especially as this new business brings more jobs”.
“Seeing a big brand like JB Hi-Fi set up shop in Rotorua is definitely another positive step in the right direction for our town and local economy.
“This is a real example of how business confidence has been growing in Rotorua, which we know is the case based on positive responses to recent surveys from the Rotorua Chamber of Commerce and RotoruaNZ.
“We look forward to their offering as we head into a busy summer holiday season.”
Tapsell wished JB Hi-Fi all the best as it opened its doors for the first time in Rotorua.
Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said the chamber was delighted to welcome JB Hi-Fi to Rotorua.