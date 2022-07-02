Te Arawa Lakes Trust Ngā Karu Atua Supreme Award winner Alex Malcolm, with the trust's biosecurity co-ordinator, Mariana te Rangi. Photo / Supplied

Alexander (Alex) Malcolm, from Mokoia Intermediate School, spent many weekends working on a scientific project which has won a supreme award.

His scientific project exploring the use of artificial intelligence and traps to identify and photograph catfish underwater to monitor population numbers has taken out the Te Arawa Lakes Trust's Ngā Karu Atua Supreme Award at the inaugural Te Tūkohu Ngāwhā Science and Design Fair.

Alex was one of 80 entries from tamariki and rangatahi from across the Te Arawa rohe.

He said he decided to look at alternative ways of monitoring catfish after spending more than five years being involved in Te Arawa Lakes Trust's catfish programme.

"I wanted to come up with a project that would help the work we're doing with catfish netting, get a better understanding of what's happening in the lakes and the different types of fish that are there."

Alex won the sustainability category, as well as the Scion Ngā Huarahi ki Te Ao Award.

The results were announced at a prizegiving held at Motion Entertainment last night.

The entries were judged by Tracey Burton (LINZ), Katerina Pihera-Ridge (SCION), Soweeta Fort D'arth (Bay of Plenty Regional Council) and Deniz Özkundakci (University of Waikato).

The fair featured five categories - water quality, biosecurity, biodiversity, mātauranga Māori and sustainability, with the winners in each category being eligible for the Supreme Award.

A joint kaupapa between Te Arawa Lakes Trust and Bay of Plenty Regional Council, the mātauranga Māori science fair is believed to be the first of its kind, specifically targeting environmental issues through a te ao Māori lens.

The fair showcases range of topics from restoring native species, through to pest control and measuring and creating habitats to improve biodiversity.

William Anaru, Te Arawa Lakes Trust operations manager – biosecurity and jobs for nature, said local tamariki and rangatahi were incredibly enthusiastic and passionate about being kaitiaki for the environment and it had really shone through in their mahi.

"The projects are so impressive – and around 10 kura have visited the fair over the past two days.

"This kaupapa gives tamariki and rangatahi a chance to kōrero about the state of te taiao, and the more they know about the environment and how to care for it, the better it will be for their tamariki, and future generations after then."

He said, "It's an opportunity to showcase what's in their brilliant little minds, and I think with the climate and environment the way it is at the moment, it allows them to express some concerns they may have with how the future is looking.

"All the exhibits are awesome, high-quality exhibits that have shown the world will be in good hands in the future.

"The kids have put so much time and energy into their work, and so much pride into getting them [the exhibits] where they are."

It felt great to be able to make the fair happen, which had been quite a long process, he said.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust environmental officer Keeley Grantham with pest fish detecting dog Aspen at the Te Tūkohu Ngāwhā Science Fair. Photo / Andrew Warner

Anaru said they wanted to hold the fair every year, to grow and include all the schools in Te Arawa rohe, and to get more support behind it from other organisations that want to see the things kids can put together.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust environmental officer Keeley Grantham said they were happy with the response and hoped it would grow in the future.

Grantham said it felt special when the kids came in and started setting up their exhibits.

"They brought amazing energy to the room and seeing their excitement about setting up was pretty special."

There was also a furry biosecurity advocate on site during the fair - Aspen the pest fish (koi carp) detecting dog from Waikato University.

Full results

Biosecurity category

3rd place - Lachlan Hoggard and Dane Napier, Rotorua Lakes High School

2nd place - Archie Graham, Giselle Yee, Vienna Ropotini, Koki Hara and Aurora Flay Bourkram, Lynmore School

1st place - Lachlan Hoggard, Rotorua Lakes High School

Biodiversity category

3rd place - Ellie Smith, Sophie Bell, Tegan Auld and Candice Chen, Lynmore School

2nd place - Calais Eru, Peter Hawkins, Moewhare Butler, KC Goodfellow and Dante Teka-Corbett, Kaitao School

1st place - Siwan Lloyd-Jones, Rotorua Lakes High School

Water Quality category

3rd place - Hunter Russell and Prince Ocana, Malfroy School

2nd place - Emma Pol, Rotorua Lakes High School

1st place - Liam Heighway, Rotorua Lakes High School

Mātauranga Maōri category

3rd place - Haylee Wilson and Lucas Howes, Kaitao School

2nd place - Jennika Kumar and Riley Cameron-Dyde, Malfroy School

1st place - Amelia Foote-Webb, Malfroy School

Sustainability Category

3rd place - Zayed Imtiyas, Malfroy School

2nd place - Christian Foote-Webb and James Collins, Malfroy School

1st place - Alexander Malcolm, Mokoia Intermediate

Recipient of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council Te Mana o te Wai Enhancement Supreme Award: Liam Heighway

Recipient of the Scion Ngā Huarahi ki Te Ao Award: Alexander Malcolm

Recipient of the Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Award for Excellence in a project focused on the whenua: Siwan Lloyd-Jones

Recipient of the Te Arawa Lakes Trust Ngā Karu Atua Supreme Award: Alexander Malcolm.