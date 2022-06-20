The large plume seen from Rotorua on Friday. Photo / Supplied

A large plume of steam seen throughout Rotorua last week was planned geothermal activity near Okere Falls, GNS Science says.

Bay of Plenty man Henry Phillips said a vent about 10m in diameter was "spewing" hot steam at pace when he drove past on State Highway 33 near Okere Falls on Friday afternoon.

He said the trees on the roadside were "almost white", which he believed was due to what was coming out of the vent.

The Te Puke man was driving home from Rotorua when he saw it and said his windscreen was "absolutely covered" by the substance.

He washed it off the windscreen immediately and off the rest of the car as soon as he could out of fears it could be toxic.

GNS Science volcano information specialist Brad Scott understood this "wasn't an unprecedented hydrothermal eruption", but the product of planned geothermal activities on the land.

Scott said the landowners were the best people to talk to about this.

Rotorua Daily Post has approached the landowners for comment.