Kapa haka performer Hereana Roberts has died after collapsing on stage while performing at a festival in Rarotonga. Photo / Supplied

A Rotorua woman known for her passionate love of kapa haka, basketball and most of all, her children, has died after collapsing on stage while performing at a kapa haka festival in Rarotonga.

Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao kapa haka performer Hereana Roberts was also celebrating her 50th birthday on the tropical island.

Hereana had trained four generations of Tūhourangi Ngāti Wahiao descendants in kapa haka and had contributed more than 30 years of service.

She completed her first stand in 1988 and became a tutor at the Te Arawa regionals for the first time in 2001.

She was a tutor, composer and performer from 2001 onwards.

Hereana's cousin, Rangitihi Pene, said she was performing at the Te Maeva Nui festival on Thursday when she collapsed on stage.

"They couldn't revive her."

Hereana was in Rarotonga with members of the Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao kapa haka group, friends and whānau.

"She was there with her two sons because she was also celebrating her 50th birthday."

Pene said Hereana had a "weak heart" and he understood her death would not be referred to a coroner because of her heart condition.

He said she was due to fly back to New Zealand on Thursday but due to an aircraft complication, they had to go back to the accommodation and wait.

"That's when she decided she'll go and join the other half of the group who were doing the second performance."

Hereana was taken to hospital, he said.

Pene said she had five children and two mokopuna, and whānau were distraught.

He said everyone was due to come back from Rarotonga on Sunday and he understood a funeral director had been arranged.

"She'll come to Hinemihi Marae in Ngāpuna."

He presumed a funeral would take place on Tuesday or Wednesday, "as long as there's no complications with getting her out of Rarotonga".

"I'll always remember her as being a really loving cousin, a passionate kapa haka performer, musically talented ... when you hear the Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao kapa haka sing, she's often the one that's done that tune.

"And someone who just devoted herself to her children ... The heart goes out to those kids."

Te Arawa Kapa Haka committee chairman and Rotorua councillor Trevor Maxwell said Hereana was a "prominent member" of the Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao kapa haka team.

"She has led their group at the national competitions called Te Matatini in the past."

"There she was in Rarotonga supposed to be enjoying herself with the rest of Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao ... and it's the Te Maeva Nui festival that's happening in Rarotonga.

"They were guest performers over there."

Maxwell said he was "horrified" and "devastated" when he heard the news.

"She's such a beautiful performer and a beautiful person."

Maxwell said kapa haka and basketball were her passions.

"She's been helping with her whānau - her children who play basketball. She was managing some of the great teams over the years.

"A sad loss for us all."

Hereana had recently become an aqua fit class instructor at Rotorua Aquatic Centre and spoke to the Rotorua Daily Post last month about her hīkoi to health.

Her purpose in doing aqua fit was to try another type of exercise to help on her fitness and wellbeing journey.

"Hauora is very important to me especially as you get older. Given I've approached my golden years, I would like to keep myself fit for my mokos," she said at the time.

Rotorua Aquatic Centre facility manager Leah Burgess said the team were "devastated" to hear the news of her death.

"A beautiful and bright soul that brought energy to everything she did especially for our aqua fitness community.

"We send our love and condolences to her entire family."