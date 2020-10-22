Rotorua's Fish Out of Water Art Trail open for artists to send in their creative entries

Battlefish by Karen Hansen last year. Photo / Supplied

Local artists are being called upon to let their imagination and fish swim free on the streets of Rotorua this summer.

The Fish Out of Water Art Trail is an annual summer art event.

It was initiated by Rotorua Lakes Council 16 years ago as a creative way for local artists and the community to celebrate Rotorua's lakes and fisheries.

The trail features large fish (fibreglass moulded) transformed each year by local artists and then released into the inner city streets, where they are hosted by local businesses over the festive summer season, giving opportunity for both locals and visitors to walk the trail and vote for their favourite fish.

The call for artists for this season's trail is open until Thursday, November 5.

Entries are open for artists to submit their bid idea to dress one of the fish for its stay on land this summer.

Artists are encouraged to be creative and innovative in their ideas, and bid reflecting their own unique interpretation of celebrating Rotorua's lakes and fisheries.

Artists can choose to work on a fish individually or collectively. More details of entry requirements and design parameters are listed within the entry form.

All bids must be sent in via an entry form available from Rotorua Lakes Council, Rotorua Library, The Arts Village or at creativerotorua.org.nz.

Karen Hansen and her fish named "Battlefish" was last year's winner of the judge's pick and public voting.

Karen says her fish was decorated with mixed media techniques, and some materials had included foam, empty plastic containers, plastic bags, aluminium foil and plastic teaspoons.

Her creative concept had been that "Battlefish" was in a post-apocalyptic scene where humans had destroyed the ocean with rubbish and pollution, and the fish had evolved to create a super hero to come back and fight the humans on land.

She says it was fun to take part in and she had made a video showing the transformation of the fish.

"It gives you an opportunity to get really creative and have fun with it. It gives you a project to focus on where you are free to push the boundaries of your practice, design and creativity.

She says there is also the exposure and getting your artwork seen on the streets.

"Seeing people posing with your fish, there's no better feeling... and the kids absolutely love it.

"I think it's become a staple in Rotorua for families, kōhanga and kindergartens to go and see the trail. It's a lovely experience."

Dreamer by Bonnie Steere last year. Photo / Supplied

Bonnie Steere and her fish named "Dreamer" was the judge's runner-up last year.

She used acrylic paint and polymer clay to create her fish, and Dreamer also had a newspaper hat with some feathers in it.

Bonnie says she enjoyed being a part of the fish trail and going around seeing it with her kids.

"It's really fun. It's a great way to use your imagination. There's so many different things you can do.

"In all the years it's run no fish has ever been the same."

What Global Warming? by Stephen Arthur last year. Photo / Supplied

Artist Stephen Arthur entered the trail last year with his fish titled "What Global Warming?'" His fish was an opportunity to make social commentary about global warming, he says.

He says he enjoyed taking part and getting his work out in front of the public.

"It's a great way to put your work out there and let people know you are a local artist."

Co-organiser Sophie Perry says it's a fun project to be involved in.

"It's a way of exploring a different type of canvas and a different swarm of imagination comes with it.

"We've had artists before who also do it with their children, so it can be a great way to encourage children to be imaginative."

With limited amount of fish available, artists are encouraged to get their bid in as soon as possible.