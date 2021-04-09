Rotorua's eastside water issues resolved - council

A dive crew worked overnight to clear the debris in the Hona Rd pump station. Photo / Supplied

A dive crew worked overnight to clear the debris in the Hona Rd pump station. Photo / Supplied

Eastside residents can now use their water as normal after work was successfully carried out on the Hona Rd pump station.

The operation aimed to remove the debris from the pump station chamber reinstating service at the station to normal capacity by re-installing the two pumps at the station.

During the night a diver spent about four hours in the pump station chamber removing large bricks and concrete by hand and using a "sucker hose" to remove the finer silt and debris.

The pump station can now manage normal wastewater flows and the community can return to using water as they typically would in their households.

The pump station will be monitored during the weekend and crews will investigate further repair options for the wastewater main next week.

Should the further repairs cause any disruption, information will be provided to Ngāpuna residents and the wider community prior to any work taking place.

Remediation and operations staff will be back on Monday to check the pump station, remove the equipment and clean up the site.

Rotorua Lakes Council and TRILITY thanked the community for their ongoing patience and assistance to reduce water use this week while the repair work has been under way.

- Supplied content