Leidy from Rotorua Multicultural Council holding art packs that were included in care packs for migrants in isolation. Photo / Supplied

Exciting new things are being planned by The Arts Village and the Creative Wellbeing kaupapa, with a new concept inspired by pātaka (storehouses).

In 2021, a total of 135 free art activity packs were gifted to community partners and organisations.

These art packs were assembled by the community for the community. Accessibility of art materials inspires people to create and engage in the arts, which can ease isolation and help self-expression.

The Arts Village wants to take this accessibility even further by creating an "art pantry" where the community can give and/or take art materials.

The concept is inspired by the pātaka (storehouses) that were used to store preserved food and seeds. The planned pātaka is made from reused pallets and will be smaller in size.

The Arts Village director Kellez Mcmanus says pātaka are traditionally used for kai, and their whakaaro around using the pātaka for art supplies is kai for wellbeing and art being how at The Arts Village they embed wellbeing into their essence.

"The art packs have been a response to delivering wellbeing into our communities. These packs enter the homes of our people and we have been working hard to evolve them from being packs with art supplies, to art packs with substance.

"We continue to evolve these packs with a Te Arawatanga foundation."

Creative wellbeing co-ordinator Tara Prieto says, "This is an exciting koha for the community - now people who have difficulty accessing art materials can take some from the pātaka.

"It also gives an opportunity for our community to give back by donating their loved art materials too.

"Designing and painting the pātaka will also be open to volunteers and keen hands."

Art activity packs are also available for community groups and organisations to access.

The packs include crayons, paints, pencil and paper, and origami activities.

Pompom Packs given to whānau at Lifewise, one of The Arts Village's community partners. Photo / Supplied

The Arts Village team hopes the packs inspire people to create and find some comfort in creating while staying in bubbles.

All this creative wellbeing mahi is made possible through the funding support of Rotorua Trust, Te Rakau tū Pākari, Bay Trust, and Aotearoa Gaming Trust.

The team is also putting the call out for anyone who would like to koha in support of this mahi.

The Arts Village has a Supporters Club that helps keep the lights on, art on the walls, and gives the community more access to free and affordable arts activities. To learn more go to www.artsvillage.org.nz/supportersclub.

Currently, the organisation plans to do a second batch of the packs to reach more community groups that help out vulnerable communities.

If you would like to learn more about the art packs and its Creative Wellbeing kaupapa, get in touch with Tara at connect@artsvillage.org.nz.