Rotorua's Arts Village in need of donations for garage sale fundraiser

Arts Village staff members sorting through some of the donations. Photo / Supplied

If you have arts and crafts goodies that you don't use and are looking to find a good home for - The Arts Village has an event where you can be donating them for a community cause.

The Arts Village is running an Arts & Crafts Garage Sale and is looking for donations of items for the sale.

Director Mary-Beth Acres says The Arts Village ran an similar event in 2017 when it was fundraising for its community outdoor stage.

"We often get people dropping in small donations of second-hand art goodies for us to use in our programmes and we know that moving house, 'Marie Kondo-ing', and other changes in life have meant people want to get rid of these kinds of supplies, but want to make sure it's going to a good cause and happy home where the supplies will be used."

This event is strictly for arts and crafts equipment/supplies, and other household goods or clothing will not be accepted.

Mary-Beth says they are looking for all sorts of art goodies to be donated.

"Our team has been busy sorting donations coming in and we hope to have a really plentiful stash for attendees to choose from.

"Those donating can know their preciously hoarded art supplies are going somewhere good - and those buying can pick up a bargain and maybe get supplies they always wanted to try but couldn't afford due to cost."



Mary-Beth says last time they ran a similar event, they had some educators from kindergartens and schools picking up art supplies for classrooms, which was cool to see.

She says funding changes means the village has had to fundraise now more than ever to keep its mahi going, and this event is part of its fundraising campaign for the year.

"Fundraising is more important than ever to our mahi - it helps keep our lights on and pays for free/low cost whānau activities."

The Arts & Crafts Garage Sale is on June 26, 9am to noon at The Arts Village, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to community wellbeing activities here in Rotorua.

"We are really thankful for all of our community support."

Goods can be dropped off 9am to 3.30pm, Tuesday to Friday, or 10am to 2pm on Saturdays. After-hours donations can be possible too, email office@artsvillage.org.nz or call (07) 348 9008.

The details

- What: Arts & Crafts Garage Sale

- When: Saturday, June 26, 9am to noon

- Where: The Arts Village, Studio Two

Donation Ideas

- Paints, paintbrushes, painting mediums, watercolour paper, watercolour palettes

- Paper, sketchbooks, used/new canvases or boards, easels, paint palettes and palette knives

- Crayons, coloured pencils, felts, brush pens, markers

- Craft supplies, beads, thread, stamps, punches, ribbon

- Fabric, other sewing odds and ends

- Any art of craft related equipment

- Craft how-to books, art coffee table books, artist bios, unused colouring books, basically any books with an arts or craft related focus