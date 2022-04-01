The Rotorua Accelerando programme at Shambles Theatre last year. Photo / Supplied

The year 2022 is looking to be a jam-packed one for a programme which focuses on helping students to immerse themselves in vocals and stagecraft.

The Rotorua Accelerando Programme will be back this year and is hoping to reach even more students passionate about music.

The programme involves a group of students spending a week together immersed in vocal and stagecraft tuition under the tutelage of world-renowned experts.

They then go on to showcase their talents and fundraise along the way for future programmes.

Last year, 30 students aged 13 to 18 attending local mainstream and kura kaupapa education took part in the programme during the April school holidays which included a masterclass with world renown Tenor Pene Pati, of Sol3 Mio fame.

The programme is delivered under the Youth Opera Aotearoa Trust - a charitable trust that supports young high school performers to develop vocal excellence in classical voice and other genre, and to set them on their music journeys.

Trust chairwoman Liz Carrington says the programme was a hit and students have been asking for more.

After listening to the students, this year the programme will run for an entire year, with a week held in April, a week in July and three weekend masterclasses, where students will be immersed in voice tuition, gaining confidence, taking their skills to the next level, and building life-long friendships.

It is held at Shambles Theatre. The students are able to call the theatre 'home' for the week, and use all aspects - being on stage, using props and wardrobe. The past students loved being in the theatre, Liz says.

A main fundraising concert will likely be held after the July programme.

"Feedback we've had highlights how students have gained confidence and are more able to put themselves out there in terms of performance."

She says it also helps young people to consider their career pathway options in music.

Of the three Year 13 students who took part last year, two have chosen to pursue music. One is studying Classical Voice at Waikato University's Conservatorium of Music, and another is enrolled in the 2023 musical theatre programme at Wintec.

Several of last year's students have applied to take part in the Accelerando programme again this year too, she says.

It is open to children going to school in Rotorua from Year 9 to 13 and is $100 for the whole year.

Those interested can find out more information by emailing Liz at lizmacarrington@gmail.com.