The victim said in a WorkSafe statement that his life changed forever.

“Everyday tasks I once took for granted like writing, showering, even holding objects, now require patience and adaptation.”

His music passion had become “a bittersweet pursuit”.

“Playing the guitar and trumpet now demands creativity and resilience as I relearn techniques with my altered hand.”

Claymark's factory in Rotorua where a worker had two fingers amputated in a machine.

The victim - who has had three surgeries - said he remained hopeful about the possibility of prosthetic fingers despite a challenging recovery.

He said his wife, children, and wider whānau had been his “rock”.

“Their unwavering emotional support and practical help have carried me through the darkest moments of my recovery. I cannot overstate how grateful I am for their love and strength.”

The man’s employer Claymark was charged under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

WorkSafe’s investigation found the machine was unguarded and there was an ineffective system for maintenance.

Training and supervision of workers also “fell short”.

Two years on, WorkSafe has accepted an enforceable undertaking from Claymark.

An enforceable undertaking is a legally binding voluntary agreement that can be used as an alternative to prosecution.

The “major player” in the wood manufacturing industry committed to safety measures worth $481,000 in response to the incident.

The man received reparations of $67,724 from Claymark, including a $35,000 payment, grocery and petrol vouchers, and topping up the shortfall between his ACC entitlements and his usual pay while he was off work.

The undertaking also included using AI technology to indicate risks to workers’ health and safety in real time, offering trials of the technology to other businesses in the wood manufacturing sector, and upskilling workers on health and safety.

Other than reparation to the victim, the undertaking involved support for the Women in Trades Rotorua event, funding for 20 students to complete an initiative which would provide them with industry-aligned forestry training and hands-on experience, a community firewood delivery, donations to five schools for woodwork technology, and a donation to Epilepsy New Zealand.

Claymark Rotorua on Vaughan Rd pictured in 2020. Photo / Andrew Warner

Claymark executive director Paul Pedersen said the health, safety, and wellbeing of its people were its highest priority and the incident had a significant impact physically and emotionally.

Claymark acknowledged the impact on the victim, his whānau, and the wider community. It was committed to learning from the experience to ensure safer outcomes for everyone.

“Through our enforceable undertaking, we see a valuable opportunity to drive meaningful, people-focused change - both within Claymark and across the wood manufacturing sector.”

Pedersen said its key initiatives included engaging with local communities and schools in the towns where Claymark operated to promote safe wood manufacturing practices, and support safe, informed pathways into the industry.

It also included working alongside the Central North Island Wood Council and other industry bodies to share its learnings and help build a stronger health and safety culture sector-wide, and “investing in our people” through training modules.

Claymark was also exploring the potential of AI to support “smarter, more responsive safety systems and personalised learning experiences”, he said.

“This is about more than compliance – it’s about creating a workplace where our people feel informed, supported, and safe.

“Claymark is committed to continuous improvement and collaboration as we work towards a safer, stronger future for our people, our industry, and our communities.”

The man was “deeply appreciative” of Claymark’s commitment to workplace safety improvements, many of which he had witnessed first-hand.

“At 51, retirement isn’t an option I’m ready to consider which is why I feel fortunate to continue contributing to Claymark’s team.

“While my path forward looks different than I once imagined, I’m determined to adapt and keep moving ahead, one day at a time.”

WorkSafe revealed Claymark’s investment for today’s World Day for Safety and Health at Work today, which is focused on the impacts of digitalisation and artificial intelligence on workers’ health and safety.

WorkSafe’s head of regulatory services Tracey Conlon said it was looking forward to seeing Claymark pioneer its AI innovation to benefit the timber processing sector.

“Agreements like this are all about enacting positive improvements from an adverse event.

“The initiatives align with WorkSafe’s priority plan for manufacturing, which is one of the most high-risk sectors for workers in Aotearoa.

“Unsafe machinery is a persistent problem in the sector, which businesses cannot overlook.”

