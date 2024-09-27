“Believe you me, I wake up in the morning - sometimes a bit grotty and then of course I get on and have my hot cup of tea, my hot porridge and I do have a little prayer for strength,” she told everyone.

“I am touched beyond measure,” Shapley said, cutting her cake.

Fellow Cantabria resident June Wells, aged 103, village co-ordinator Rachel Montgomery and Eileen Shapley, who is turning 100 this week, at her birthday party on Friday. Photo / Aleyna Martinez

Rotorua MP Todd McClay wished her happy birthday and said her name should be “sprightly”.

National MP Greg Fleming also attended.

Shapley has been at the retirement village for 19 years.

Cantabria village co-ordinator Rachel Montgomery said “Eileen still drives,” as they walked through Shapley’s garden.

Other guests said Shapley was a sprightly, kind woman “of great faith”.

Childhood friend Robyn Dawson, who lived in the hospital at Cantabria, sang her a song written by her father, David Dawson, called, Where Would I Be Without Him, My Saviour and My Lord.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell gave

Shapley a book titled The New Century in Rotorua: A History of Events From 1900, written by the late local historian Don Stafford.

“No doubt there are many memories that you have of the wonderful places and the wonderful people,” Tapsell said at the party.

“You are right - the secret to good health is good parents, it’s families and as she said - good food and no fuss,” Tapsell said.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay, Eileen Shapley, who turns 100 this week, and Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell at Shapley's 100th birthday party at Cantabria Lifecare & Village in Rotorua. Photo / Aleyna Martinez

