Stage one of the Government’s Going for Housing Growth plan was announced on Thursday and Housing and Resource Management Act (RMA) Reform Minister Chris Bishop said it would focus on “the fundamentals that have led to unaffordable housing”.
“Our programme of reform involves freeing up land for development and removing unnecessary planning barriers, improving infrastructure funding and financing, and providing incentives for communities and councils to support growth.
“Housing in New Zealand is too expensive because we have made it very difficult for our cities to grow. Fixing our housing crisis will improve our economy, increase productivity, help get the government’s books back in order by reducing the enormous fiscal cost to the government, improve intergenerational equity, and decrease material hardship.”
“It’s positive to see the Government continuing to prioritise the current housing crisis as there’s no doubt we need more homes in Rotorua.”
She said the required ratification vote would attract interest locally, to determine whether it kept or altered the standards in urban areas, “providing they give effect to the new Government’s other pro-development policies”.
“As a council, we’ll now need to consider what this means for Rotorua and what opportunities there are to work with Government to ensure better housing development that meets the needs of our locals in a positive way.
“This will take some time as the Government plans to undertake formal consultation in early 2025. We’ll be waiting on further Government decisions such as when these announcements will come into force and look forward to discussing it as a council.”
Local Democracy Reporting asked the council how the housing growth announcement would impact the district, and what was most significant for Rotorua.
Community and district development group manager Jean-Paul Gaston said there was a lot to consider and staff needed time to understand the impacts on current housing policies and planning rules, as well as the Government’s plan for implementation.
A 2019 analysis found Rotorua had a growing housing deficit of 1750 homes. Nearly 900 applicants were on the waiting list for social housing in the city as of March, with about 600 in temporary housing in May.
