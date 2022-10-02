Rotorua: Wastewater overflow after blockage and heavy rain

The Rotorua Wastewater Treatment Plant. Photo / Andrew Warner



Rotorua residents are being asked to watch what they are putting down their sinks, drains and toilets after a wastewater overflow today.

In a statement, Rotorua Lakes Council said it was alerted to a wastewater overflow in the Wastewater Treatment Plant inlet this morning.

The inlet screen had been partially blocked by objects that should not be in the wastewater system, such as wipes, rags and sanitary products.

Combined with the significant rainfall over the past couple of days, this caused a partial blockage, resulting in the overflow.

The blockage has since been repaired and the overflow has stopped.

While much of the overflow was contained at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, some had gone into a drain that leads into the lower Puarenga Stream near Sulphur Point where it enters the lake.

Signage would be in place around the affected area, advising people against contact with the water in case of contamination and the council will be taking water samples to check for contamination.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Toi Te Ora Public Health and relevant iwi representatives have been notified.

The statement said cleaning wipes and other materials should be disposed of in the rubbish bin. Products that were "flushable" according to the packaging could result in significant issues for wastewater infrastructure and the environment.