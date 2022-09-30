Metservice has issued heavy rain warnings for Coromandel and Bay of Plenty from Te Puke westward, for 27 hours from 3am Saturday to 6am Sunday.

State Highway 35 is closed between Maraenui and Omaio due to multiple slips overnight.

In a statement, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said its contractors were en route but it would take some time to reopen the road as there were multiple sites to clear.

"The situation is still evolving as slips are still moving with the persistent wet weather.

"The Bay of Plenty, and the East Coast in particular, have experienced significant rainfall, coastal surges and strong winds this year, all of which puts pressure on a roading network that is already more vulnerable due to unstable geology."

NZTA said driving conditions could be hazardous so people should only drive if essential.

"If you must head out, please take extra care when driving, watch for hazards, adjust your speed and check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website before heading off for information on which routes are affected by recent bad weather."

Drivers wanting to get from Maraenui to Omaio will need to go via State Highway 2 Waioeka Gorge.

Between 100mm and 130mm of rain is expected, peaking at 10mm to 20mm per hour.

A similar "orange" warning is in place for Bay of Plenty, east of Te Puke and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay, for 24 hours from Friday with up to 170mm expected, MetService predicts.

The highest rates of rainfall will be in the ranges east of Whakatāne, meteorologists believe.