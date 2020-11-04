Rotorua trout fishing: Nine anglers break rules this month

The trout fishing season opened in Rotorua on October 1. Photo / File

Fish & Game rangers in Rotorua have busted nine people for fishing offences since the 2020 trout fishing season began.

The new trout fishing season opened on October 1 and Fish & Game rangers checking anglers around the region have found most are enjoying their fishing experiences with some good catches reported.

However they have dealt with seven anglers for fishing without licence offences, and another two for offences including giving false information to a ranger and fishing in closed waters.

While most of these offenders have been found in the Rotorua Lakes area, two were found over Labour weekend fishing without a licence on the Waioeka River in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Fish & Game officer Anthony van Dorp said it was disappointing.

"What is most disappointing to find is that most of these persons had made trips specifically to go trout fishing, many having travelled considerable distances in the process but they simply had not bothered to get themselves fishing licences before going fishing.

"This is just plain slack, and totally unacceptable, and is not a good start to the new season."

Anyone who fishes for trout without a licence faces a fine of up to $5000 and forfeiture of the fishing gear they are using.

Fish & Game will continue to check compliance.

Anglers' licence fees cover the costs of providing and maintaining trout fisheries.