Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua triple murder case: Court waits on medical, psychologist reports

Kelly Makiha
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Triple murder accused Justin Matthew Jeffries appeared via AVL at not long after he was arrested last year. At the time he had a large wound on his head. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Triple murder accused Justin Matthew Jeffries appeared via AVL at not long after he was arrested last year. At the time he had a large wound on his head. Photo / Kelly Makiha

The case of a man accused of a triple murder in Rotorua is still waiting for two psychologists’ reports before it can progress in court.

Justin Matthew Jeffries, 52, of Mamaku near Rotorua, has pleaded not guilty on the grounds of insanity to a range of charges, including the murder

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save