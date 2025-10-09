Charging documents show it is alleged Jessie Currin was murdered in Rotorua sometime between September 23 and October 5 last year.

It is alleged Glendon Currin was murdered in Rotorua sometime between September 23 and October 9.

Jessie Currin died in Rotorua Hospital on October 5 and Glendon Currin died on October 9.

He is also charged with wounding Adam Sour with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on September 23 in Rotorua.

A police guard at an Old Taupo Rd address in Utuhina, Rotorua, where Michelle Schiller was found dead. Photo / Ben Fraser

Jeffries is also charged with entering a building on Old Taupo Rd with intent to commit an imprisonable offence in the building, and unlawfully using Schiller’s bank card with intent to obtain property.

Some friends and family members of those who died were present in court.

The court is waiting for two psychologists’ reports – one from the defence and one from the Crown.

Jeffries’ lawyer, Andy Hill, told Justice Kiri Tahana he expected his report to be ready before Christmas.

Crown Solicitor Amanda Gordon asked for a little bit longer as she said her report would likely not be ready until the start of next year.

She said the Crown’s appointed report writer, Dr Jeremy Skipworth, had been busy with the Loafer’s Lodge case – the trial of a man found guilty of lighting a fire and murdering five people in a Wellington boarding house.

Gordon asked for a postponement until the new year as not all of the Crown’s evidence had been gathered.

“Police are still waiting on a number of statements from Te Whatu Ora ... to be frank, the delays the police are experiencing in terms of getting medical evidence is extraordinary at the moment. It’s taking months and months.”

Justice Tahana said the case would be recalled again on February 20.

A four-week trial starting February 15, 2027, has been set down.

Police at the Russell Cres property where Jessie and Glendon Currie lived. Photo / Ben Fraser.

Schiller’s body was found in her Old Taupo Rd flat on September 23, the same day police were called to Russell Cres where the Currins had allegedly been seriously assaulted.

