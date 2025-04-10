A man accused of a triple murder in Rotorua has pleaded not guilty and is taking the case to trial on the grounds of insanity.
The case of Justin Matthew Jeffries, 52, of Mamaku near Rotorua, was called in the High Court at Rotorua this morning. His appearance was excused.
He is charged with murdering Michelle Nicola Schiller, 59, on September 19 and Jessie Florence Currin, 78, and Glendon Brent Currin, 77, on September 23.
He is further charged with wounding Adam Sour with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on September 23 at Rotorua.