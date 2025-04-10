Jeffries is also charged with entering a building at flat 2, 182 Old Taupo Rd, with intent to commit an imprisonable offence in the building and unlawfully using Schiller’s bank card with intent to obtain property.

About a dozen friends and family members of those who died were present in court.

His lawyer, Andy Hill, told Justice Layne Harvey that a trial would be required because the issue of insanity needed to be determined.

He said many of the facts were agreed but much of the trial would be around expert evidence.

Crown prosecutor Anna McConachy said given the defence was one of insanity, the Crown would obtain its own psychiatric report. She asked for the next callover to be at least six months away.

A four-week trial starting February 15, 2027 has been set down.

Police at the Russell Cres property where Jessie and Glendon Currie lived. Photo / Ben Fraser.

Schiller’s body was found in her Old Taupo Rd flat on September 23, the same day police were called to Russell Cres where the Currins had allegedly been seriously assaulted.

Jessie Currin died in Rotorua Hospital on October 5 and Glendon Currin died on October 9.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.