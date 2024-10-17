Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

Rotorua triple homicide case: Justin Jeffries named as alleged murderer

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read
Triple murder accused Justin Matthew Jeffries appears via AVL in the Rotorua District Court on Friday. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Triple murder accused Justin Matthew Jeffries appears via AVL in the Rotorua District Court on Friday. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Three people killed in Rotorua last month and the man charged with their murders can now be named.

Justin Matthew Jeffries, 52, of Mamaku near Rotorua, appeared in the High Court at Rotorua this morning.

He is charged with the murder of Michelle Nicola Schiller on September 19 and the murders of Jessie Florence Currin and Glendon Brent Currin on September 23.

He is further charged with wounding Adam Sour with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on September 23 at Rotorua.

Police at an Old Taupo Rd address in Rotorua last month where a woman was found dead. Photo / Ben Fraser
Police at an Old Taupo Rd address in Rotorua last month where a woman was found dead. Photo / Ben Fraser
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jeffries is also charged with entering a building at flat 2, 182 Old Taupo Rd, with intent to commit an imprisonable offence in the building and a charge of unlawfully using Schiller’s bank card with intent to obtain property.

He appeared via audio-visual link today with a large wound on his head. He entered no pleas to the charges. Justice Neil Campbell said interim suppression relating to the names of those involved lapsed today.

Crown Solicitor Amanda Gordon asked Justice Campbell to amend the original murder charge relating to Schiller to the date of September 19, from September 23.

Gordon asked for a remand of at least four weeks for a report to be carried out on Jeffries.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Police at the Russell Cres address in Rotorua where two people were assaulted and have since died. Photo / Ben Fraser
Police at the Russell Cres address in Rotorua where two people were assaulted and have since died. Photo / Ben Fraser

Justice Campbell remanded Schiller in custody to reappear in the High Court on November 15.

Andy Hill appeared for Jeffries.

Police revealed last month Schiller’s body was found in her Old Taupo Rd flat on September 23, the same day police were called to Russell Cres where the Currins had allegedly been seriously assaulted.

Jessie Currin died in Rotorua Hospital on October 5 and Glendon Currin died on October 9.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.

Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post