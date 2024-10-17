Jeffries is also charged with entering a building at flat 2, 182 Old Taupo Rd, with intent to commit an imprisonable offence in the building and a charge of unlawfully using Schiller’s bank card with intent to obtain property.
He appeared via audio-visual link today with a large wound on his head. He entered no pleas to the charges. Justice Neil Campbell said interim suppression relating to the names of those involved lapsed today.
Crown Solicitor Amanda Gordon asked Justice Campbell to amend the original murder charge relating to Schiller to the date of September 19, from September 23.
Gordon asked for a remand of at least four weeks for a report to be carried out on Jeffries.