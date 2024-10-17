Triple murder accused Justin Matthew Jeffries appears via AVL in the Rotorua District Court on Friday. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Three people killed in Rotorua last month and the man charged with their murders can now be named.

Justin Matthew Jeffries, 52, of Mamaku near Rotorua, appeared in the High Court at Rotorua this morning.

He is charged with the murder of Michelle Nicola Schiller on September 19 and the murders of Jessie Florence Currin and Glendon Brent Currin on September 23.

He is further charged with wounding Adam Sour with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on September 23 at Rotorua.