Rotorua triple murder accused Justin Jeffries pleads not guilty - trial more than two years away

Kelly Makiha
Triple-murder accused Justin Matthew Jeffries appears via AVL in the Rotorua District Court on Friday. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A man accused of a triple murder in Rotorua has pleaded not guilty to the charges but won’t stand trial until 2027.

Justin Matthew Jeffries, 52, of Mamaku near Rotorua, appeared in the High Court at Rotorua this morning.

He is charged with murdering Michelle Nicola Schiller, 59, on September 19 and Jessie Florence Currin, 78, and Glendon Brent Currin, 77, on September 23.

Police at the Russell Cres home of Jessie Currin, 78, and Glendon Currin. Photo / Ben Fraser.
He is further charged with wounding Adam Sour with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on September 23 at Rotorua.

Jeffries is also charged with entering a building at flat 2, 182 Old Taupo Rd, with intent to commit an imprisonable offence in the building and unlawfully using Schiller’s bank card with intent to obtain property.

He appeared via audio-visual link on Friday and through his lawyer, Andy Hill, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Justice Kiri Tahana remanded Jeffries in custody to reappear for a case review hearing on February 14 next year.

Justice Tahana said she wanted to set a trial date now given it was likely to be 2027 before it could be heard.

Crown Solicitor Amanda Gordon said the trial would likely take four weeks as there were about 40 Crown witnesses so far.

Justice Tahana set the trial to start on February 15, 2027.

Police guard the home of Michelle Schiller on Old Taupo Rd after her body was discovered. Photo / Ben Fraser
There were 12 people in the public gallery in court, including a relative of Jeffries.

People in the gallery looked visibly disappointed when the trial date was set.

Schiller’s body was found in her Old Taupo Rd flat on September 23, the same day police were called to Russell Cres where the Currins had allegedly been seriously assaulted.

Jessie Currin died in Rotorua Hospital on October 5 and Glendon Currin died on October 9.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.

