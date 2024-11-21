Jeffries is also charged with entering a building at flat 2, 182 Old Taupo Rd, with intent to commit an imprisonable offence in the building and unlawfully using Schiller’s bank card with intent to obtain property.
He appeared via audio-visual link on Friday and through his lawyer, Andy Hill, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Justice Kiri Tahana remanded Jeffries in custody to reappear for a case review hearing on February 14 next year.
Justice Tahana said she wanted to set a trial date now given it was likely to be 2027 before it could be heard.