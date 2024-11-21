Jeffries is also charged with entering a building at flat 2, 182 Old Taupo Rd, with intent to commit an imprisonable offence in the building and unlawfully using Schiller’s bank card with intent to obtain property.

He appeared via audio-visual link on Friday and through his lawyer, Andy Hill, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Justice Kiri Tahana remanded Jeffries in custody to reappear for a case review hearing on February 14 next year.

Justice Tahana said she wanted to set a trial date now given it was likely to be 2027 before it could be heard.

Crown Solicitor Amanda Gordon said the trial would likely take four weeks as there were about 40 Crown witnesses so far.

Justice Tahana set the trial to start on February 15, 2027.

Police guard the home of Michelle Schiller on Old Taupo Rd after her body was discovered. Photo / Ben Fraser

There were 12 people in the public gallery in court, including a relative of Jeffries.

People in the gallery looked visibly disappointed when the trial date was set.

Schiller’s body was found in her Old Taupo Rd flat on September 23, the same day police were called to Russell Cres where the Currins had allegedly been seriously assaulted.

Jessie Currin died in Rotorua Hospital on October 5 and Glendon Currin died on October 9.

