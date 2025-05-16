A children’s coach, who did not want to be named, told the Rotorua Daily Post people at the fields on Thursday afternoon intercepted the riders and tried to chase them away, but the parents were threatened and abused.

“Our forwards coach told them to f*** off. They try and come up every day … They don’t give a s***.

“Something needs to be done [about] these guys on their bikes. [They] don’t care what they do.”

The coach said when the parents and coaches chased the bikers, the riders started swearing at them and “giving the finger”.

Damage at Ray Boord Park Reserve on Thursday this week. Photo / Supplied

“They were revving their bike up like they were going to try and run over us, but because of the parents around, they decided to go – but not before doing some more doughnuts on field number two.”

A resident in the area who heard the commotion said it appeared the unruly bikers were ramping up again.

“All I’m going to say is they are a bunch of drop-kick losers on stolen bikes who don’t care.”

Trail bike riders tearing up fields at the Westbrook Reserve and Ray Boord Park Reserve have been an issue reported to the Rotorua Lakes Council and police in past years.

The mess caused by trail bike riders at the Westbrook Reserve in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Police acting area prevention manager Inspector Steve Langdon said there had been several reports made to police in recent weeks and he was pleased the public were still taking time to report the incidents.

No one had been arrested yet but police were working through information received.

Langdon said police had achieved great success in the past from reviewing footage supplied from the public, as well as CCTV footage from various networks.

He said if they could get good descriptions, it could help them in getting search warrants, which led to bikes being seized, as had happened previously.

The mess caused by trail bike riders at the Westbrook Reserve in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

He said if caught, the offenders risked having their bikes impounded for up to six months and being fined as well as potentially more serious charges, including dangerous driving, if it could be proved they were putting members of the public at risk.

Langdon reminded people that police were not always able to respond immediately, but good information was followed up by the police and its intelligence teams.

He said if people felt comfortable, they could video the antics of the riders or at least note down descriptions.

“We don’t want people to put themselves at risk or have any vigilante behaviour … but at the end of the day, with the public’s help, we can and have caught them.”

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokesperson today said the council was aware of the incidents where fields had been damaged.

“Our team is currently investigating and reviewing access points. Such incidents are reported to the police.”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.