Rotorua Cricket frustrated by Ray Boord Park vandals

The Rotorua Cricket Association has been left frustrated by vandals who caused damage at Ray Boord Park. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Cricket Association is thousands of dollars out of pocket due to senseless vandalism, meaning junior coaching programmes could be affected.

Rotorua Cricket chairman Paul Wyllie said he received a message on Saturday reporting damage to the cricket pitch and fields at Ray Boord Park.

Someone had pulled a fence apart to get their vehicle on to the field before driving around, causing damage to the field and artificial pitch.

"It's really frustrating," Wyllie said.

Vandals have damaged a cricket pitch at Ray Boord Park in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

"I don't think it would've just been a car that's ripped the turf up like that either, someone definitely hit it with something."

Wyllie said he wondered if those responsible for the damage were aware of the repercussions for the community.

In a post on the Rotorua Cricket Association Facebook page, Wyllie said the cost of a new artificial pitch would be between $10,000 and $12,000. The best-case scenario would be if it could be repaired which would still cost at least $2000.

"Two thousand dollars equates to approximately 57 hours of coaching that Rotorua Cricket can deliver into schools," he said.

Vandals pulled a fence apart to get their vehicles onto Ray Boord Park. Photo / Supplied

"This is provided free to the schools, however there is a cost to Rotorua Cricket. This means a couple of junior cricket programmes are put into jeopardy due to these vandals.

"And that's just the impact to Rotorua Cricket. In the world of rising rates, this is more money that the council will need to find to perform repairs to their fields and fences. That ends up affecting all residents and ratepayers of Rotorua."

Wyllie said it was a shame that someone's "30 seconds of fun" resulted in financial implications which could see other parts of the community go without.

"That's gone and potentially ruined a program for 100 kids," he said.

"They haven't given a thought to anyone but themselves. That's really frustrating that people would somehow think that's a good idea.

Damage done to Ray Boord Park by vandals. Photo / Supplied

"We rely on funding anyway to be able to perform what we do. It's not a great money-making scheme, running a cricket association. It definitely requires community and funding assistance.

"Something like this sets us back in a big way."