When reckless trail bike rider Douglas Wharetuku Rota was sentenced to community work instead of jail, he shouted “yes!” and did a happy dance in court.
Rota thanked Judge Louis Bidiois for “giving me another chance to do better” after being sentenced to 120 hours of communitywork and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
The 29-year-old had earlier pleaded guilty to charges of reckless driving, failing to stop for police and shoplifting goods worth more than $1000.
Rota admitted he had relapsed into using methamphetamine when he rode a trail bike without a motorbike licence, at speed, weaving in and out of traffic, running traffic lights and riding on the wrong side of the road.
A summary of facts supplied to the Rotorua Daily Post said Rota was riding a trail bike on Western Rd on August 14, just before 9am.
Senior Sergeant John Stapleford said at the time police had seen a recent increase in fleeing-driver incidents and dangerous driving involving dirt bikes, and police were committed to holding offenders to account.
Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.