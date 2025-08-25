He approached Ngongotahā Rd to turn right in the opposite lane, riding into oncoming traffic.

He sped off towards Rotorua on Fairy Springs Rd, driving erratically and weaving through traffic, the summary said.

He drove through a red light at the intersection with Kawaha Point Rd, narrowly missing a collision with another vehicle.

Continuing south at speed, he wove through traffic and mounted the curb turning left on to Lake Rd.

Police spotted Rota on Lake Rd and followed him on to Biak St, but he did not stop despite police activating their siren and lights.

Police abandoned the chase as he sped off on Biak St, the summary said.

Douglas Rota appears in the Rotorua District Court. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Rota went on the wrong side of the road again when a heavy truck turned on to Biak St from Depot St. He rode down the truck’s passenger’s side, where he could barely fit on the road.

He continued down Old Taupō Rd, blasting through red lights and narrowly avoiding numerous collisions.

Police later found him at an associate’s house. He told the arresting officer he had relapsed using methamphetamine, was angry and mentally unwell.

The maximum charge for reckless driving is three months’ jail or a fine of $4500.

Rotorua police tried to get Douglas Rota to stop. Photo / File

Relating to the shoplifting, Rota went to Briscoes on December 23 last year and walked out with a Soda Stream, fan and stick vacuum – collectively valued at more than $1600 – in a trolley.

A staff member ran after him in the Rotorua Central carpark and got the items back.

Judge Bidois said Rota had breached almost all sentences imposed on him in the past and what he did was “young and dumb”.

He noted the Department of Corrections did not support a sentence of community work, and Oranga Tamariki and the police did not support a sentence of home detention.

“So that doesn’t leave much choice but for you to go to jail. But the reality is your offence doesn’t constitute a matter I can send you to jail on.”

When Rota heard the good news, he turned to the public gallery and thanked his family and his “love” for coming to support him before thanking the judge again.

“Thank you mātua, I appreciate it deeply.”

Judge Bidois said: “Well, just stay out of trouble, that’s the best thing you can do for them, okay? And do your sentence.”

As Rota was led away to fill out his release paperwork, he let out the loud “yes” and did a short happy dance. He could be heard still celebrating and yahooing as the next case was called.

Rota was arrested four days into a Rotorua police operation targeting illegal trail bike riding in Rotorua.

Senior Sergeant John Stapleford said at the time police had seen a recent increase in fleeing-driver incidents and dangerous driving involving dirt bikes, and police were committed to holding offenders to account.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.