Police say they saw a man driving a trail bike recklessly.

Rotorua police have arrested a man after he allegedly failed to stop when signalled for dangerous driving in the Mangakakahi area.

Police say they saw a man driving a trail bike recklessly on Biak St yesterday. He fled when signalled to stop, according to a statement from Senior Sergeant John Stapleford.

Due to the nature of his riding, staff did not pursue him.

Inquiries were then made at the registered address of the bike.

A 29-year-old man was found at the address in Glenholme and arrested, Stapleford said.