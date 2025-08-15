Police also seized the man’s bike.
He appeared in Rotorua District Court today and was remanded in custody to reappear on August 21, charged with failing to stop when signalled and operating a motor vehicle recklessly, Stapleford said.
Police said another bike, unrelated to the incident, was seized on Monday from a park in the Fordlands area.
Police began an operation on Monday to disrupt the illegal use of trail bikes in the Rotorua area.
Stapleford said they had seen a recent increase in fleeing-driver incidents and dangerous driving involving dirt bikes, and were committed to holding offenders to account.
Riders were often seen without helmets, which put their safety at risk, as well as the safety of other road users, because of the speeds at which they were travelling.
Police were committed to ensuring the community was safe, “especially on our roads, and at this stage this operation remains ongoing and has no end date”, Stapleford said.
“We ask anybody who witnesses antisocial road behaviour to contact police, on 111 if it is happening currently, or 105 if it is after the fact.”
Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.