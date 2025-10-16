Advertisement
Rotorua toddler abduction: Ministry admits childcare centre breached rules

Kelly Makiha
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
6 mins to read

John Tekuru, seen appearing via audio-video link in the Rotorua District Court, is awaiting sentencing after abducting a girl from a daycare centre. Photo / Kelly Makiha

An early childhood advocate alleges a “cover-up” by education officials over the case of a 3-year-old girl snatched from a Rotorua daycare centre by a stranger with sexual intentions.

Dr Sarah Alexander claims the Ministry of Education has not been transparent enough about how the incident was able to happen

